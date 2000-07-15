TANGLE—FULL MOVIE

Snowboarder Magazine has once again partnered with director Ted Borland to capture progressive snowboarding at its finest. Alongside fellow cinematographer Paul Osborne, our latest venture features DESIREE MELANCON, JILL PERKINS, NIRVANA ORTANEZ, PHIL HANSEN, and BODE MERRILL while proudly introducing JEFF HOLCE, DENVER ORR, AND DYLAN OKUROWSKI, “Tangle” aims to showcase the video part in its most authentic form by capturing riders pursuing their passion wherever, whenever, and however they are inspired to. When a common thread is woven with the ties that bind us… a “Tangle” ensues.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

We FINALLY have places to go and people to see. That means we all need a wardrobe refresh — because as comfy as they were last year, sweatpants just won’t cut it out in the world! For the hottest pieces worthy of all your new plans, Express has got you covered. Read on for four of our absolute favorite (and influencer approved) looks for every summer occasion, from beach-ready ‘fits to date-night glam. Snagging these ASAP will be the easiest choice you make all summer! *Wins world record for fastest add to cart*

1. For Your Beach Getaway

Linen-Blend Tie Front Puff Sleeve Romper

When you’re on vacay, nothing beats a romper — just one piece and you have your whole ‘fit! This adorable linen-blend look is light and breathable for hot days on the sand, and totally chic for nights out at the sand bar. This one will make your IG grid for sure! Click here to shop now!

Accessorize it with:

Braided Lace-Up Heeled Sandals

Ruched Double Band Heeled Sandals

Shiraleah Arden Day Tote

Angular Frame Sunnies

Thick Mini Hoop Earrings

Raffia Woven Hoop Earrings

Crinkle Paperclip Chain Bracelet

2. For Rooftop Cocktails

Metallic Ribbed Sweater + Midi Skirt Set

Espresso martini + this gorgeous metallic top and skirt? That’s a recipe for perfection! The sweater fabric makes this an effortless, flattering look that reviewers say is absolute “heaven.” Snag this set stat! Click here to shop now!

Accessorize it with:

Lace-up Strappy Sandals

Quilted Crossbody Bag

Mini Twisted Hoop Earrings

Vegan Suede Wrapped Hoop Earrings

Clear Frame Cat Eye Sunglasses

Interlocking Paperclip Toggle Bracelet

3. For Date Night

Who is she?!! You’re going to look STUNNING in this sassy (and versatile!) ruffled top and matching mini. Shop this set now so you can start planning your next date night ASAP! Click here to shop now!

Accessorize it with:

Interlocking Chain Hoop Earrings

Thick Mini Hoop Earrings

Interlocking Paperclip Toggle Bracelet

Ruched Double Band Heeled Sandals

4. For The Rescheduled Wedding

Printed Side Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Elegant and sexy with just a hint of mystery, this cutout maxi is our absolute fave pick for that wedding you’ve waited a year to celebrate. Give our best to the happy couple: You and this dress! Click here to shop now!

Accessorize it with:

Thick Mini Hoop Earrings

Bent Metal Interlocking Oval Drop Earrings

Dot Dash Chain Necklace

Braided Lace-Up Heeled Sandals

Lace-up Strappy Sandals

Angular Frame Sunnies