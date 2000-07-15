28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
Talented stars, killer physiques.
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.
TANGLE—FULL MOVIE
Snowboarder Magazine has once again partnered with director Ted Borland to capture progressive snowboarding at its finest. Alongside fellow cinematographer Paul Osborne, our latest venture features DESIREE MELANCON, JILL PERKINS, NIRVANA ORTANEZ, PHIL HANSEN, and BODE MERRILL while proudly introducing JEFF HOLCE, DENVER ORR, AND DYLAN OKUROWSKI, “Tangle” aims to showcase the video part in its most authentic form by capturing riders pursuing their passion wherever, whenever, and however they are inspired to. When a common thread is woven with the ties that bind us… a “Tangle” ensues.
More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!
