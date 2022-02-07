On Feb. 5, 2022, IFBB Pro Tom Prince passed away while battling cancer. Prince had competed in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. The highlight of his career was his victory at the 1997 NPC Nationals. He also placed third at the 2001 Night of Champions. Unfortunately, he retired in 2002 due to kidney problems, but he remained connected to the sport as a fan and through his many friendships.

Several of those friends posted tributes to pay their respects to Prince. Among the first was Bob Cicherillo, who considered Prince a best friend and named him the godfather to his daughter.

“TOM PRINCE passed away early this morning with his wife Becca at his side. Tommy Boy fought a great fight for many years, battling a host of health issues but ultimately cancer was too much. He was a champion, and one of my closest friends, Tom and Becca are Godfather and Godmother to our daughter Milania. Tommy and I trained together as IFBB Pros, but spent more time talking about life, our kids (Tom has two from a previous marriage) and philosophy, his ever-present Masters in English Lit always present. He’ll always be remembered as a great husband to Bec, father, uncle, brother and friend. Rest in peace my brother.”

Fit Rockstar Show host and IFBB Women’s Bodybuilding Pro Isabelle Turelle was also friends with Prince, and she shared her thoughts on Facebook.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to hear of the passing of IFBB Pro Tom Prince. He was a phenomenal athlete and great friend. Always loved. Never Forgotten. Forever missed.”

Several other notable names in the sport posted their own tributes throughout social media, either in comments or on their own posts.

“Tom was really great to me, always treated me so well. My condolences.” – Ron Partlow, IFBB Pro

“Condolences to his family. RIP Tom.” – Milos Sarcev, IFBB Pro and Coach

“Rest in Peace, Tom Prince.” – Shawn Ray, IFBB Hall of Famer

“Heartbreaking to hear this sad news. Tom Prince was always a gentleman every single time I saw him. He was the first pro to say good luck to me backstage at the 2001 Night of Champions. #RIP Champ.” Victor Martinez, 2007 Arnold Classic Champion

Prince is survived by his wife, Becca, and two children. Everyone at M&F sends their condolences to Prince’s family, friends, and fans.