Not to point out all your flaws, but there are some things you say and do that turn women completely off. You can have a colossal chest, a formidable pair of forearms, and a killer six-pack, but none of that matters if you’re rude to a waitor at dinner, give a crappy handshake (c’mon, work on your grip strength, man!), or can’t engage in meaningful conversation.

There’s a fine line and navigating it is tricky (it’s practically riddled with bear traps). She wants you to be mature enough to commit to her but not be too clingy, make the plans for dates but not be too indecisive about it. We asked 25 women for the scenarios that piss them off the most. Don’t sweat it; it’s all for your benefit.

10 Sex Positions She Wants You to Stop >>>

“A guy is a wimp if he’s willing to message you on Tinder and text you, but then doesn’t talk to you when you’re in person.” – Ali C.

Is My Girlfriend Cheating On Me? >>>

“When he doesn’t make the first move.” – Ali C.

5 Ways to Get Your Ex Back—Without Looking Desperate >>>

“If we’re on a first date and he asks me to split the bill.” – Valerie M.

Is My Girlfriend Wife Material? >>>

“Not having any goals or aspirations is unmanly.” – Brett M.

10 Signs She’s Playing You Like a Chump >>>

“Being too clingy. I like when a guy depends on me and I feel like an integral part of his life, but acting too desperate is not attractive.” – Alexa P.

This Is What to Do If You Cheat on Your Fiancée—At Your Own Bachelor Party >>>

“Not sticking up for your girlfriend or wife.” – Melissa F.

20 Signs She’s Not Worth Your Time >>>

“Acting like a helpless baby when you’re sick.” – Courtney C.

The Good Goodbye: How to Break Up With a Woman the Classy Way >>>

“The inability to stick to a decision,” Lindsey G.

10 Signs She’s Too High Maintenance >>>

“Being rude to wait staff or people who are there to assist you.” – Deanna M.

6 Dating Mistakes that Make You Look Weak >>>

“A liar is a wimp. A man who needs attention from other women because he’s insecure is a wimp. A man who doesn’t know how to fix small home projects that require tools is a wimp.” – Claire J.

Financial Advice for Couples Moving in Together >>>

“When he doesn’t take the initiative to do anything—relationship or work-wise,” Rachael F.

This Is How to Pick Up Women at the Gym >>>

“If he can’t lift things or help you move,” Michelle B.

Top Exercises Women Love to See Guys Do in the Gym >>>

“If he doesn’t drink bourbon.” – Grace B.

18 Best Ever Outdoor Date Ideas of All Time >>>

“Whenever they complain about something so minimal, act like they’re PMSing, or can’t handle a challenge.” – Alex W.

7 Reasons She Turned You Down >>>

“I hate when you tell a guy you’re not interested and he cops an attitude about it. I get that it hurts the ego, but come on, it’s better to accept it graciously. You end up looking way more needy and desperate if you’re a jerk about the whole thing.” – Melissa M.

How to Get the Girl Who’s Out of Your League >>>

“When a guy can’t stay faithful to a woman, it shows his insecurity, lack of respect, and inability to grow up and be a man.” – Cheryl S.

50 First Date Conversation Starters >>>

“When a guy is overly passive aggressive, because he’s too afraid to be direct.” – Kylie S.

16 Real Women on Their Top Insecurities on a Date >>>

“When he’s too self-conscious—or closed off—to say ‘I love you.'”

4 Normal Ways to Explore Your Craziest Fetishes >>>

“When they don’t work out at all.” – Lindsay J.

20 Sex Positions That’ll Get her Off Every Time >>>

“A wimpy handshake. Work on your grip strength, dude.” – Taylor F.

Here’s How Big Your Penis Needs to Be to Fit in a Magnum Condom >>>

“If they’re hesitant to start a conversation—whether it’s with me, a hostess at a restaurant, or with my family or friends.” – Mary Kate F.

The Mistake That’s Causing Your Sex Life to Suffer >>>

“If they’re too type B about making plans. I like when a guy can occasionally take charge and say, ‘Ok, this is what we’re going to do’ instead of going back and forth 50 times about where to go, when to meet up, etc.” – Kayla H.

Are You a Wimp in Bed? >>>

“If they’re not handy around the house. I live in an apartment on my own in New York City and I can do things like unclog my drain or hang a curtain rod, but they would call their Super. I’m like, ‘come on.'” – Ashley M.

Everything You Need to Know Before Trying Anal Sex with Your Girlfriend >>>

“Ghosting. If a guy can’t just own it and be like ‘Hey, I’m not interested.’” – Kiera A.

The Surprising Reason You’re Not Getting Off in Bed >>>