Sure, you floated through college buoying from girl to girl, and for the most part that went alright. But how about at this stage in your life? In your mid to late 20s, 30s, and so on—are you looking to be in an open relationship? If so, how many women are looking for the same thing? For your sake (and our curiosity), we asked 100 women.

Relationship Advice From Aziz Ansari, Love Guru >>>

As you may have guessed, they had strong feelings about this topic. More than half of women had no interest in partaking. You’ll find out more on why in the coments below. But you’ll also see what women who are interested in open relationships have to say about it.

Here are the results:

“Yes, I’ve done it before, and I’d do it again.” – 5

“Sure, why not?” – 6

Maybe, but it’s not something I look for.” – 20

“Absolutely not.” – 69

How to Fight With Your Girlfriend 2.0 >>>

“I feel like an open relationship may be the answer for people who struggle with monogamy. Sometimes I question whether or not humans are meant to be monogamous.“ – Marie L.

“Relationships are difficult enough as it is; and honoring your own feelings and that of another person’s can be challenging to begin with. Why add more feelings to the mix?” – Mary J.

“While some people are hard-wired for monogamy, it’s also fair that others opt to see multiple people at one time. Being in an open relationship allows couples to pursue their individual desires that might not be met by one person alone.” – Caroline P.

“Open relationships are never equally open.” – Maureen C.

“Whether or not you intend for it, feelings develop over time, jealousy occurs on one or both sides, and someone ends up disappointed in the end. Unless you really lay down the ground rules from the get-go and check in every now and then, too many factors are left up in the air for it to really work.” -Tiffany G.

“Multiple people in relationships always gets messy. The Bachelor and Bachelorette are reality television shows for a reason.” – Julia C.

“Relationships should be monogamous, not a buffet.” – Cheryl S.

“As I get older, I feel like monogamy just doesn’t make sense. It’s oppressive and stressful. I just wish my husband was open to ‘open.’” – KSR