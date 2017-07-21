11 most stunning pictures of Selena Gomez

There’s no doubt that Selena Gomez has matured since rising to fame on the Disney Channel. Now, she’s a pop superstar and social media maven.
With more than 100 million Instagram followers (and counting), Gomez always wins social media.
From her red carpet looks to her street style, we can’t get enough of Gomez. Check out some of her sultriest moments.
Selena Gomez was named after Tejano singer Selena, who died three years after Gomez was born, according to IMDB.
Gomez was discovered in a nationwide casting call by Disney Channel, and went on to play Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, according to IMDB.
Gomez released her first album with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene, in 2009, per IMDB.
Gomez has 123 million followers on Instagram, and 49.2 million followers on Twitter.
She was the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram, according to IMDB.
Her first top 10 single on the Billboard 200 list was “Come & Get It” off her first solo album, Stars Dance, according to IMDB.
Gomez is currently dating Canadian singer The Weeknd.
She previously dated Canadian singer Justin Bieber on and off from 2010 to 2013.
She most recently was the executive producer for the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, according to HollywoodLife.
Gomez likes putting pickle juice on her popcorn, according to IMDB.
