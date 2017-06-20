London-born Emilia Clarke has captured the hearts of millions of Game of Thrones fans as Daenerys Targaryen on the powerhouse HBO series (the Season 7 premiere is July 16, by the way).

She’s also made her presense felt (and seen) at loads of awards shows—looking drop-dead gorgeous every damn time

Here are 17 times Emilia Clarke made our jaws drop.

17 breathtaking photos of Emilia Clarke

Clarke ranked #1 on the Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2012.

 

Clarke didn’t appear in the Game of Thrones pilot, but was cast directly after it aired—and has been there ever since.

Game of Thrones isn’t Clarke’s only HBO venture. She’s also provided voiceover for the animated series Animals, starring as a rat named Lumpy.

Clarke’s work in animated TV spans to Emmy-nominated Robot Chicken where she had a one-episode cameo as the character Bridget.

Clarke has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy awards.

Clarke was born in London but grew up more than 50 miles away in Berkshire.

Clarke’s first television appearance came on Season 11 of the English medical drama Doctors, in which she had a one-episode stint as Saskia Mayer.

Clarke’s distinct voice has lent itself to a 2013 episode of Cartoon Network’s Futurama.

Clarke has stated that her favorite TV series is Friends, though we wouldn’t be surprised if Game of Thrones was up there as well.

In 2015, Esquire named her the sexiest woman alive.

She attended the famous Drama Center London. The prestigious school’s alumni includes Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.

Clarke’s father worked in production as a theater sound engineer.
 

In the future, Clarke will work on a Han Solo film that’s part of the Star Wars anthology, according to IMDB.

Clarke has even taken her talents to Broadway, appearing as Holly Golightly in a Breakfast at Tiffany’s production.

Her larger-than-life presence in Thrones is a combination of good acting and, well, camerawork. Clarke is only 5’2″.

You might have recognized Clarke in Terminator: Genesys. She played Sarah Connor.

Clarke has a dog named Roxy, who she posts lots of photos of on her Instagram.

