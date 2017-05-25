Photo gallery: ‘Baywatch’ star Alexandra Daddario at her most stunning

Alexandra Daddario may have gotten her start in the film industry long before she ran in slow motion across the Baywatch beach. But it’s her role in this summer’s hottest comedy that’ll not only take her career to the next level, but also cement her as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful actresses.

In Baywatch, Daddario plays Summer Quinn, a tough and gorgeous new trainee who immediately catches the attention of Zac Efron’s superjacked character, Matt Brody. It’s not her first time crossing paths with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, either—they both appeared together in 2015’s San Andreas, too.

And while moviegoers may think of Daddario as a Baywatch babe for now, we expect many big things to come for the stunning and talented actress. Here are seven photos of her at her best.