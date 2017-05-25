Alexandra Daddario may have gotten her start in the film industry long before she ran in slow motion across the Baywatch beach. But it’s her role in this summer’s hottest comedy that’ll not only take her career to the next level, but also cement her as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful actresses.

In Baywatch, Daddario plays Summer Quinn, a tough and gorgeous new trainee who immediately catches the attention of Zac Efron’s superjacked character, Matt Brody. It’s not her first time crossing paths with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, either—they both appeared together in 2015’s San Andreas, too.

And while moviegoers may think of Daddario as a Baywatch babe for now, we expect many big things to come for the stunning and talented actress. Here are seven photos of her at her best.

Photo gallery: ‘Baywatch’ star Alexandra Daddario at her most stunning

Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dwayne Johnson, and Zac Efron spend another day hard at work on set of Baywatch. Johnson and Efron have a pullup battle while Rohrbach and Daddario get in the water for a scene.

Actress Alexandra Daddario attends the Burying The Ex premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2014, in Venice, Italy.

Actress Alexandra Daddario attends the Baywatch SlowMo Marathon at the Microsoft Square on April 22, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA.

Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV.

Actress Alexandra Daddario arrives at the Viva La Juicy Gold Couture Launch With Alexandra Daddario at The London Hotel on Aug. 26, 2014, in West Hollywood, CA.

Alexandra Daddario attends Paramount Pictures’ World Premiere of Baywatch on May 13, 2017, in Miami, FL.

Actress Alexandra Daddario attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, CA.

Actor Alexandra Daddario attends Marie Claire’s ‘Fresh Faces’ celebration with an event sponsored by Maybelline at Doheny Room on April 21, 2017, in West Hollywood, CA.

Alexandra Daddario attends the Australian premiere of Baywatch at Hoyts EQ on May 18, 2017, in Sydney, Australia. 

