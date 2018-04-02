5 Ways Weed Affects Your Sex Life

1. Weed is correlated with more frequent sex

Contrary to what you may think, using cannabis regularly is actually associated with having more sex. A recent Stanford study found that despite many doctors’ concerns that marijuana can dull your libido, people who used cannabis were having sex more frequently. The study, which examined a survey of 50,000 Americans between the ages of 25 and 45, found a strong correlation between marijuana use and an uptick in the amount of sex they were having.

It's important to note, of course, that the study only found correlation, not causation—that is to say, weed doesn't necessarily cause more frequent sex. But while causation is still difficult to prove, the results hinted very strongly at marijuana being a key player. “After accounting for lifestyle factors such as gender, marital status, religion, having children, using alcohol and other drugs, and more, the study showed correlation was still present. So we know that these other major lifestyle factors aren’t driving the correlation,” explains Jeff Chen, M.D., M.B.A., the director of the Cannabis Research Initiative at UCLA’s Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior. “There could still be other lifestyle factors driving the observed correlation, but it’s hard to say exactly what those could be. It could be simply that people who gravitate towards cannabis also tend to gravitate towards sexual intercourse.”