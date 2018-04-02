PeopleImages
Sex
5 Ways Weed Affects Your Sex Life
Is marijuana use a fast track to a dead bedroom? Or is it just what the doctor ordered to spice up your sex life? We investigate.
When it comes to the effects of cannabis use, stereotypes still abound—especially stereotypes about how weed affects your sex life. Some people assume that because weed can keep you calm (and maybe even sap your motivation entirely), marijuana equates to a lowered libido. Others swear that weed gets them ramped up for some bedtime acrobatics.
So: What’s the deal? Does marijuana make you a lazy lover, or a stallion ready to go? We did some research to uncover five ways cannabis affects your sex life.
1 of 5
PeopleImages / Getty
2 of 5
PeopleImages / Getty
3 of 5
PeopleImages / Getty
4 of 5
by ana gassent / Getty
5 of 5
RapidEye / Getty