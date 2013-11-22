The Ab Factors

Your abs, along with the rest of your physique development, originate in the kitchen. You can’t overcome poor nutrition with training. I know you’ve heard it before, but you’ll still have that cheeseburger and tell yourself you’ll train it off later in the gym. It doesn’t work like that, trust me. You shouldn’t be training to battle poor nutrition. If you do, you’ll be chasing your tail for years. You need to address your current goals: revealing those abdominal muscles, not training hard to stay the same and maintain your current physique. That’s essentially what you’re doing!

“Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” – Albert Einstein

When it comes to nutrition, you have to “eat clean,” so do it! You know this already, but you’ll have that chocolate bar and make your next training session about compensation, and not about advancing to the next level of leanness. If you want to get your abs lean and develop a six-pack you can be proud of, you need to be strong and resist eating crap!

Supplementing with high quality fish oil has actually been shown to assist with bodyfat loss, especially in the abdominal region. This wonderful supplement has shown exciting results that are about as close to non-surgical spot reduction as you’re going to get!

Keeping yourself hydrated is essential when you want to show off that chiselled six-pack. I know you think water has nothing to do with your abs, but there are a number of reasons I’ve mentioned water here. If you’re dehydrated, your body will retain water. Your body stores water in the only available storage space under your skin. This stored water will actually look like excess fat.

Drinking water will keep you occupied, help you satisfy cravings and actually speed up your metabolic rate. All of these factors are minor, but they add up and contribute to revealing your abdominal muscles.