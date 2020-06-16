Getting a six-pack takes months of dedication to training and proper nutrition, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend hours every day sculpting a perfect set of abs. Truth be told, it only takes about 10 minutes per day to set your midsection on fire — but only if you have the proper program.

Luckily for you, we’ve tapped MMA conditioning coach and former beach volleyball player Funk Roberts for such a regimen.

A quick look at Roberts’ physique shows he knows what he’s talking about, but his credentials are even more impressive: he’s a kettlebell specialist, TRX-approved trainer, master metabolic trainer (which means he’s created a certification course for trainers to use to become HIIT-certified), and a core-conditioning specialist.

“I help men over 40 get in the best shape of their lives,” Roberts says in the video, which you can watch at the bottom of this post. “You’re with someone who knows what they’re talking about. So don’t worry, you’re in the right place.”

Roberts’ program seems simple, but at the end every part of your core will be on fire and you’ll have burned a significant amount of calories (a crucial step toward getting that elusive six-pack).

But his training is about more than obtaining a desirable physique. “You want to be stronger,” Roberts says. “And that comes from the core, that core stability.”

Here’s how this program works: you’ll do the first move for 30 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds before moving onto the next one for 30 seconds, and so on.

Ready for it? Check out the moves, and follow along with Roberts in the video below for tips on each one. Go for it.

1. Lying Abs Hip Raise Circles Right

2. Lying Abs Hip Raise Circles Left

3. Russian Twists to Abs in and Outs

4. Slow Abs Bicycles to Leg Raises

5. Plank Marches to Plank Hip Raises

6. Alternating V-Ups

7. High Plank Shoulder Touch and Hand Touch

8. Lying Oblique Crunch Right

9. Lying Oblique Crunch Left

10. Alternating Dead Bugs