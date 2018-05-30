Christopher Kimmel / Getty

Arm Exercises

3 Ways to Build Crushing Grip Strength

Build up your grip strength to conquer any obstacle, whether you're doing a mud run or a gym workout.

Christopher Kimmel / Getty
A strong upper body, plenty of endurance, and a fondness for getting rocks in your shoes and dirt in every orifice of your body can help you get through an obstacle course race, but a flimsy grip will be your downfall. Same goes for your gym workouts—you don't want feeble grip strength to keep you from knocking out those last few deadlifts or rows.  

Some of the most common obstacles you’ll find on a Spartan Race or Tough Mudder course involve at least one of the three types of grip strength: pinch, crush, and support. Here’s how to train all three types.

 

1 of 3
1 of 3
Pavel Ythjall
1. Pinch Grip

Used during obstacles that rely on fingers and palm strength, like wall traverses and spear throws.

EXERCISE: PLATE HOLD

DO IT: Hold two 10- to 25-pound plates with your fingers by your side. Hold for 10 seconds, then place them back on the ground. Do 5 to 10 reps with each hand.

2 of 3
Edgar Artiga
2. Crush Grip

Used for obstacles like rope climbs and monkey bars, the power in your grip mainly comes from your four fingers (not your thumb).

EXERCISE: TOWEL PULLUP

DO IT: Grasp one or two hand towels, draped over a bar. The thickness forces you to engage your grip. Now knock out 3 sets of 10 strict reps.

Pro Tip: Towel pullups are one of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to train your grip. Simply drape hand towels over a pullup bar, grip 'em, and pull.

3 of 3
Michael Neveux / M+F Magazine
3. Support Grip

Used carrying heavy buckets of rocks and holding on to an object for extended periods.

EXERCISE: DEAD HANG

DO IT: Simply hang from a pullup bar with a shoulder-width grip and shoulder blades together. In as little as 15 seconds, you’ll start to feel your forearms heat up. Work your way up to 2 minutes.

