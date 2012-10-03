The At Home Bodyweight Workout
The runner-up in our Armed and Famous list may not have had as notable a big-screen career as a Stallone or Schwarzenegger, but what he does have is the largest pair of muscular arms in Hollywood history—23 inches at their peak.
In addition to playing the titular character of The Incredible Hulk series on the small screen and Hercules on the big one, Lou Ferrigno was a top bodybuilder in his day, which spanned from the 1970s to the ’90s. He had two Mr. Universe titles, as well as one runner-up spot to Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Mr. Olympia.
|Excercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Barbell Curl**
|2
|15-20
|Incline Dumbbell Curl
|3-4
|10-8
|Preacher Bench or Preacher Machine Curl
|4
|10-8
|Excercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Pushdown
|4
|10-8
|Skull Crusher
|4
|10-8
|Standing French Press
|4
|10-8
|Excercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Barbell Wrist Curl
|4
|15-10
*Note: Lou likes to pyramid up in weight/down in reps for successive sets.
**Eight light warmup sets