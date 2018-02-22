Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Brandon Larracuente's Chest Workout

Will Smith's co-star in Netflix's 'Bright' shares his go-to chest routine.

Brandon Larracuente
Dustin Snipes
Duration 30 mins.
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

Brandon Larracuente's charisma isn't the only thing that's gotten him his recent fame. He's lately become Netflix's go-to guy, appearing in three projects. Most recently, he's finished Bright with Will Smith. But any normal person would look scrawny by comparison when standing next to the always-fit Smith. So Larracuente makes sure to abide by the routine he's developed since he was younger. 

The high-school athlete used to detest working out. That was until his dad put him on an intensive regimen that he swears by to this day. His first foray into fitness included P90X workouts and countless viewings of Pumping Iron. Now, he's earned a tremendous body to show for it. Here is his chest workout:

Tip: The last exercise can be tricky, here's a breakdown of how to execute it.

Brandon Larracuente's Chest Workout

Exercise 1A*

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
5 sets
10, 15, 20, 15, 10 reps
-- rest
*Superset with 1B

Exercise 1B

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
5 sets
30, 5, 30, 5, 30 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Pec Deck Flye How to
Pec Deck Flye thumbnail
5 sets
30, 5, 30, 5, 30* reps
-- rest
*On the sets with 5 reps, hold at peak contraction for 5 seconds, then release.

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
6 sets
8, 10, 12, 12, 10, 8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
6 sets
8,10,12,12,10,8* reps
-- rest
*Execute this exercise on an incline bench.
