Brandon Larracuente's Chest Workout

Brandon Larracuente's charisma isn't the only thing that's gotten him his recent fame. He's lately become Netflix's go-to guy, appearing in three projects. Most recently, he's finished Bright with Will Smith. But any normal person would look scrawny by comparison when standing next to the always-fit Smith. So Larracuente makes sure to abide by the routine he's developed since he was younger.

The high-school athlete used to detest working out. That was until his dad put him on an intensive regimen that he swears by to this day. His first foray into fitness included P90X workouts and countless viewings of Pumping Iron. Now, he's earned a tremendous body to show for it. Here is his chest workout:

Tip: The last exercise can be tricky, here's a breakdown of how to execute it.