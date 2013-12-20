16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
You’re not going to like this one. We have a way to build muscle fast, but it doesn’t let you go heavy, it burns like hell, and it’ll leave you sore for days. Still want to try it? It’s called “intra-set isometrics,” and it means holding the contracted position of a rep for time, interspersed with normal speed reps. Sprinkle it into your back workouts as described below—just be prepared for some pain.
Intra-set isometrics also work well for these muscle groups.
Chest
On the dumbbell bench press, hold the weights at the bottom for five seconds. Let the weight stretch your pecs— squeeze as you hold, then press up for five reps. Repeat.
Legs
Perform leg presses and hold the bottom position for five seconds. Don’t go below where your knees are bent 90 degrees. Now press up for five reps. Repeat.