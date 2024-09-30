It’s no secret that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a longtime fan of the chest supported dumbbell row but in a recent social media post, “The People’s Champion” gave a little more insight into his dumbbell row workout and explains why it works so well for him with some clever hacks. Be like “The Great One,” and try this for yourself.

“This movement has become one of my all-time favorites,” explained the muscle-bound Moana star to his 395 million Instagram followers. In fact, this is not the first time that DJ has taken to the bench to demonstrate his preferred double-arm version of the row, and keen observers will already be aware that the WWE icon likes to incorporate a 2-second pause at the top of the row too, but in this video, he further explains how he stimulates his muscles to the absolute max.

The Chest-Supported Double Arm Dumbbell Row is an Efficient Mass Builder

While this move will build your biceps, lats, and pecs, but you will also be blasting your shoulders and pretty much your entire back. And, by performing sets with both arms, you will can motor through your workout in the half the time and be able to stack on more weight to really tax those muscles. By using the incline bench, you’ll isolate the upper body because your legs won’t have to do so much work.

The Rock’s Dumbbell Row Workout

Chest Supported Dumbbell Row: 4 Sets, 8-12 Reps

Maximising hypertrophy and forcing his muscles to grow back stronger, Johnson likes to shred his muscle fibers with 4 serious sets. As you can see, The Rock loves to add a 2 second hold at the top of the lift because this increases his muscles’ time under tension, promoting greater gains. He doesn’t stop there, however. “I have long arms, so with the right bench, set at the right incline — I can get an insanely deep stretch at the bottom for greater activation.” The electrifying superstar is on to something here, because studies have shown time and time again that holding the bottom part of an exercise, also known as long-muscle-length or stretch mediated hypertrophy training, stimulates around 3-times as much muscle growth as holding at the shorter, top position. “These are MF,” explained the Pain & Gain actor. “but slow, focussed and controlled is that way. Give these a try,” he enthused.

