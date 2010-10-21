In the below program, the routine you will complete is a blast that will not only help build a strong developed back but also help increase your strength.

Week 1

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Dumbbell Power Row 2 x 6 Back
Dumbbell Power Row 3 x 6 Back
Seated On Bench Bar Lat Pulldowns Both Arms 4 x 10 Back
Seated Cable Row 3 x 12 Back
Standing Overhead Cable Pulldowns Both Arms 3 x 12 Back

Week 2

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Dumbbell Power Row 2 x 5 Back
Dumbbell Power Row 3 x 8 Back
Seated On Bench Bar Lat Pulldowns Both Arms 4 x 8 Back
Seated Cable Row 3 x 10 Back
Standing Overhead Cable Pulldowns Both Arms 3 x 10 Back

 