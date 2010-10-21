7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
In the below program, the routine you will complete is a blast that will not only help build a strong developed back but also help increase your strength.
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Dumbbell Power Row
|2 x 6
|Back
|RAW Power Back Workout TIPS
|0 x 0
|TIPS
|Dumbbell Power Row
|3 x 6
|Back
|Seated On Bench Bar Lat Pulldowns Both Arms
|4 x 10
|Back
|Seated Cable Row
|3 x 12
|Back
|Standing Overhead Cable Pulldowns Both Arms
|3 x 12
|Back
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Dumbbell Power Row
|2 x 5
|Back
|RAW Power Back Workout TIPS
|0 x 0
|TIPS
|Dumbbell Power Row
|3 x 8
|Back
|Seated On Bench Bar Lat Pulldowns Both Arms
|4 x 8
|Back
|Seated Cable Row
|3 x 10
|Back
|Standing Overhead Cable Pulldowns Both Arms
|3 x 10
|Back