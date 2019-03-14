1 Physio Ball Pushup

How to do it: Assume pushup position on a physio ball (aka Swiss ball) with your fingers pointed down the sides. Your shoulder blades should be pushed away from each other. Lower yourself until your chest barely touches the ball. Maintain control of the ball as you push as far away from the ball as possible. Keep your body straight from ear to ankle.

Why it works: As with a standard pushup, this exercise increases strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps—but the instability of the ball forces you to work your core and shoulder stability.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 60 seconds rest between sets.