And when I say that rolling is a good thing, I’m talking about it in the sense that you USE that rolling to adjust your body position on the ball and make the exercise easier or harder AND hit different areas of the chest.

This is the kind of thing that can ONLY be done on the ball BECAUSE it rolls. It’s impossible to do this kind of technique on a stationary bench.

For this tip, you’ll be using the change in body position to extend the set and get more reps than you normally could with the same dumbbells AND without getting up off the ball.

All you need to do is roll.

So grab a pair of dumbbells that you would normally do incline presses with. Get into position on the ball. The video shows how I do it.

Basically, I set the dumbbells on the floor in front of the ball, pick up them and rest the ends on my thighs. Then I sit down on the ball and the dumbbells are standing upright on my legs. Now I whip the dumbbells up and back and roll forward on the ball and under the dumbbells. I find that to be the easiest way to go but feel free to do it however feels good to you!

When you’re in position on the ball, roll forward so that your butt is almost on the floor. Notice how this position resembles an incline bench press (aside the from the round surface of the ball). When you press in this position, it’ll hit the upper chest area.

With this position, you won’t be able to use as much weight or do as many reps as you would in a flatter, horizontal position on the ball.

And that’s where the set extension comes into play. You’re going to do as many reps as you can in that "incline" position on the ball, then, when you can’t continue, you’re going to roll BACK on the ball so your body is horizontal and in the "flat" position.

Then you’re going to keep going and get a few more reps!

This horizontal position is like a flat dumbbell bench press. You know you can do more weight in a flat bench press position – it means you’re stronger in that position.

So when you can’t do any more reps incline, you can always get a few more reps on the flat. Get as many as you can in that flat position then you’re done!

On a side note, don’t roll back into a decline position. I’ve tried it and it’s too unstable and potentially dangerous, especially with heavier dumbbells. You’re better off just sticking with going incline to flat. Believe me, it still makes for a great set!

For details about how you can incorporate these moves into a chest program, check out the M&F Trainer:

M&F Trainer Program:

incline and flat ball DB press (superset) 3×6, 90 seconds rest

ball incline flyes 3×12, 90 seconds rest

flat ball flyes 3×20, 45 seconds rest

Nick Nilsson is Vice-President of the online personal training company BetterU, Inc. He has a degree in Physical Education and Psychology and has been inventing new training techniques for more than 16 years. Nick is the author of a number of bodybuilding eBooks including "Muscle Explosion – 28 Days to Maximum Mass", "Metabolic Surge – Rapid Fat Loss," "The Best Exercises You’ve Never Heard Of," "Gluteus to the Maximus – Build a Bigger Butt NOW!" and "The Best Abdominal Exercises You’ve Never Heard Of" all available at (http://www.fitness-ebooks.com). He can be contacted at betteru@fitstep.com.