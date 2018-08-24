The Elevator Press Finisher to Upgrade Your Upper Body

How It Works

The elevator press hits every angle of the chest as you do a set at every notch of the bench and accumulate 70-plus reps.

Why Do It

Hitting those in-between angles creates new stimuli for more muscle growth.

How to Program

Save it for last and go light or you’ll be too fried to do your other lifts correctly. Or, if you’re in a hurry, this series of presses can be done one to three times through as a stand-alone workout.

Do It

Start with the bench upright in the seated dumbbell overhead press position. Perform 10 reps and then move the bench down one notch and perform another 10 reps. Continue to perform 10 reps at every notch until you reach the bottom. Most benches have three to five different in-between angle settings on them, so expect to perform a total of five to seven sets. Make it harder by working your way back up.

Push Yourself

Select a light weight and mentally prepare yourself to rip through all 70-plus reps of this pec punisher.