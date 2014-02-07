Shock Your Chest Into Growing

Why to do it: Forcing a stubborn bodypart to grow takes serious action, and no practice is more serious than training a muscle two days in a row. It may sound extreme, but it works. We like to refer to this method as “priming the pump,” where the first day of training employs high-rep sets to open up the muscles to take in more nutrients for the next day’s session, which will be a heavier workout. Our only caution is to not use this technique too often (do it for a month, then step away from it for at least a couple months), so as to avoid overtraining.

What to do: Pick two consecutive days on which to train chest. The first day, do only single-joint, isolation exercises from at least four different angles – pullovers, cable crossovers standing upright and bent-over, incline, flat and/or decline flyes, etc. – and keep the reps high, at around 25-30. Do around 16 total sets this day, without going to failure of any of them. The next day, after consuming an abundance of protein and carbs following the first workout, go heavier (6-12 reps) and train to failure on all compound exercises (flat, incline, decline dumbbell and/or barbell presses). Do a total of 16-20 sets on these moves, and then take a full week off from training pecs.