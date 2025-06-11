28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
If you want to swing smoother, drive farther, and avoid those annoying tweaks that keep you off the golf course, you need to make these top upper body mobility drills for golfers a non-negotiable part of your golf routine. While grip and stance often take center stage, a fluid and powerful golf swing starts with freedom and control through your shoulders, thoracic spine, and upper back.
In my experience coaching golfers of all levels over the last decade, whether in private sessions or with teams, one thing is clear: Poor upper body mobility is the silent killer of swing mechanics and long-term performance. Stiffness in your thoracic spine, shoulders, and lats can compromise your power and disrupt your sequencing, while also putting your joints at risk.
And let’s be real, if you’re injured, you’re not playing, and no golfer wants to miss a tee time because they couldn’t move well.
Below are six of the best upper-body mobility drills I use with golfers to help them move better, swing more efficiently, and stay on the green, not in the cart.
The cat-cow is a classic spinal mobility drill that enhances thoracic extension and flexion, both of which are crucial for rotating during the backswing and downswing. It opens up the upper back and neck, resets posture, and preps the spine for dynamic movement.
Muscles Trained: Erector spinae, rhomboids, trapezius, deltoids, core stabilizers
Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2–3 sets of 8–10 reps. Rest for 30–45 seconds between each set.
Form Tip: Keep the movement smooth and avoid collapsing into your lower back—focus on the middle and upper spine doing the work.
The half-kneeling variation adds hip stability and more golf-specific posture to the standard Cat-Cow. You’ll improve thoracic movement and balance in a position that mimics your setup and swing load.
Muscles Trained: Thoracic spine stabilizers, hip flexors, spinal erectors, deltoids
Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2 sets of 6–8 reps per side. Rest for 30 seconds between each side.
Form Tip: Imagine pulling your shoulder blades apart at the top of the Cat and pinching them together at the bottom of the Cow.
Golfers require excellent thoracic rotation, and this drill is one of the most effective for unlocking it. It improves spinal rotation while stabilizing the lower body, which mimics the dissociation needed between the upper and lower body in a golf swing.
Muscles Trained: Obliques, thoracic extensors, rhomboids, rotator cuff
Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2–3 sets of 8–10 reps per side. Rest for 30 seconds between sets.
Form Tip: Pin a foam roller or yoga block between your knees to prevent lower-body compensation.
This dynamic reach drill builds mobility and stability simultaneously. It teaches you to control upper body rotation while maintaining a strong base, key for backswing separation and follow-through control.
Muscles Trained: Lats, serratus anterior, obliques, spinal rotators
Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2 sets of 8 reps per side. Rest 30 seconds between sides.
Form Tip: Don’t let your front knee cave in. Keep it stacked over the ankle for a strong base.
This standing drill mimics the golf setup while encouraging thoracic rotation and shoulder mobility. It’s great to open up movement patterns before the round while reinforcing posture.
Muscles Trained: Deltoids, thoracic rotators, rhomboids, core stabilizers
Recommended Sets and Reps: Do 2–3 sets of 6–8 reps per side. Rest 30 seconds between sets.
Form Tip: Push your non-rotating hand into your knee to anchor the position and prevent lower body movement.
This drill targets thoracic mobility with more core engagement and positional control. It mimics the separation needed between your hips and shoulders during a powerful golf swing.
Muscles Trained: Obliques, spinal rotators, rhomboids, core stabilizers
Recommended Sets and Reps: Do 2 sets of 6–10 controlled reps per side. Rest for 30–45 seconds between each.
Form Tip: Avoid arching your back. Rotate only through the thoracic spine and keep your ribs down.