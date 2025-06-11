If you want to swing smoother, drive farther, and avoid those annoying tweaks that keep you off the golf course, you need to make these top upper body mobility drills for golfers a non-negotiable part of your golf routine. While grip and stance often take center stage, a fluid and powerful golf swing starts with freedom and control through your shoulders, thoracic spine, and upper back.

In my experience coaching golfers of all levels over the last decade, whether in private sessions or with teams, one thing is clear: Poor upper body mobility is the silent killer of swing mechanics and long-term performance. Stiffness in your thoracic spine, shoulders, and lats can compromise your power and disrupt your sequencing, while also putting your joints at risk.

And let’s be real, if you’re injured, you’re not playing, and no golfer wants to miss a tee time because they couldn’t move well.

Below are six of the best upper-body mobility drills I use with golfers to help them move better, swing more efficiently, and stay on the green, not in the cart.

Top Upper Body Mobility Drills for Golfers

Drill 1: Cat-Cow

The cat-cow is a classic spinal mobility drill that enhances thoracic extension and flexion, both of which are crucial for rotating during the backswing and downswing. It opens up the upper back and neck, resets posture, and preps the spine for dynamic movement.

Muscles Trained: Erector spinae, rhomboids, trapezius, deltoids, core stabilizers

How to Do the Cat-Cow:

Set up in a tabletop position with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Keep your neck neutral and your spine straight to start. Inhale deeply as you drop your belly toward the floor, lift your head and chest, and tilt your pelvis up—this is the Cow position. Feel the stretch along the front of your torso and spine. Exhale slowly as you reverse the movement: tuck your chin, round your upper back toward the ceiling, and scoop your tailbone underneath into the Cat position. Move fluidly between the two positions for the entire set..

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2–3 sets of 8–10 reps. Rest for 30–45 seconds between each set.

Form Tip: Keep the movement smooth and avoid collapsing into your lower back—focus on the middle and upper spine doing the work.

Drill 2: Half-Kneeling Cat-Cow

The half-kneeling variation adds hip stability and more golf-specific posture to the standard Cat-Cow. You’ll improve thoracic movement and balance in a position that mimics your setup and swing load.

Muscles Trained: Thoracic spine stabilizers, hip flexors, spinal erectors, deltoids

How to Do the Half-Kneeling Cat-Cow:

Get into a half-kneeling position with one knee down and the opposite foot forward, forming a 90-degree angle at the knee. Position yourself in the half-kneeling position against a wall. Place both hands on the wall at shoulder height. Inhale as you arch your upper back (Cow), then exhale as you round it (Cat), pushing against the wall. Keep your core braced and avoid swaying your hips.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2 sets of 6–8 reps per side. Rest for 30 seconds between each side.

Form Tip: Imagine pulling your shoulder blades apart at the top of the Cat and pinching them together at the bottom of the Cow.

Drill 3: Side-Lying Thoracic Rotations

Golfers require excellent thoracic rotation, and this drill is one of the most effective for unlocking it. It improves spinal rotation while stabilizing the lower body, which mimics the dissociation needed between the upper and lower body in a golf swing.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, thoracic extensors, rhomboids, rotator cuff

How to Do the Side-Lying Thoracic Rotations:

Lie on your right side with your knees stacked and bent at a 90-degree angle. Rest your head on a foam roller or your right arm. Extend both arms straight out in front of your chest with palms pressed together. Slowly lift your left arm and begin to rotate your upper body, reaching your arm across your chest and behind you. Let your chest follow the movement, opening toward the ceiling as your eyes track your moving hand. Pause at your furthest comfortable range, then return to the starting position with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2–3 sets of 8–10 reps per side. Rest for 30 seconds between sets.

Form Tip: Pin a foam roller or yoga block between your knees to prevent lower-body compensation.

Drill 4: Half-Kneeling Reaches

This dynamic reach drill builds mobility and stability simultaneously. It teaches you to control upper body rotation while maintaining a strong base, key for backswing separation and follow-through control.

Muscles Trained: Lats, serratus anterior, obliques, spinal rotators

How to Do Half-Kneeling Reaches:

Start in a half-kneeling position with your right knee down and left foot forward. Reach your right arm up toward the ceiling while slightly bending your torso to the left. Return to the start, repeat for the specified reps, then switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 2 sets of 8 reps per side. Rest 30 seconds between sides.

Form Tip: Don’t let your front knee cave in. Keep it stacked over the ankle for a strong base.

Drill 5: A-Frame Rotations

This standing drill mimics the golf setup while encouraging thoracic rotation and shoulder mobility. It’s great to open up movement patterns before the round while reinforcing posture.

Muscles Trained: Deltoids, thoracic rotators, rhomboids, core stabilizers

How to Do A-Frame Rotations:

Stand with feet hip-width apart and hinge at the hips into a golf stance. Place your hands just above your knees. Rotate one arm up toward the ceiling, keeping your hips square. Pause at the top, then return and repeat on the other side.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Do 2–3 sets of 6–8 reps per side. Rest 30 seconds between sets.

Form Tip: Push your non-rotating hand into your knee to anchor the position and prevent lower body movement.

Drill 6: Half-Kneeling Thoracic Rotations

This drill targets thoracic mobility with more core engagement and positional control. It mimics the separation needed between your hips and shoulders during a powerful golf swing.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, spinal rotators, rhomboids, core stabilizers

How to Do Half-Kneeling Thoracic Rotations:

Begin in a half-kneeling position with your left foot forward and your right knee down. Bring your hands together in a prayer position at chest level. Rotate through your torso toward your front leg, leading the movement with your shoulders and eyes. Keep your hips squared and your lower body locked in place as you rotate. Pause briefly at your end range, then return to the center. Complete all reps on one side, then switch legs and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Do 2 sets of 6–10 controlled reps per side. Rest for 30–45 seconds between each.

Form Tip: Avoid arching your back. Rotate only through the thoracic spine and keep your ribs down.