For many, calves are the ultimate stubborn muscle group. You can hammer them with endless sets of raises, but they don’t budge. Blame your genetics, your training approach, or both. I can help you with your training approach, but regarding genetics, please blame your parents.

Strong, well-developed calves aren’t all about vanity. They’re essential for balance, strength, and power. Calves absorb force when you land, propel you forward when you sprint, and stabilize your ankles during heavy lifts. Weak calves may limit your squat depth, compromise ankle mobility, and even increase the risk of Achilles injuries.

To maximize size and performance, you need more than a few half-hearted sets of standing calf raises. These 10 exercises combine heavy loading, controlled eccentric contractions, and low-level plyos to target your calves from every angle. They’ll build muscle, improve ankle stability, and develop the power you need for better performance.

If your calves are lagging, these 10 calf exercises are gamechangers. But first, let’s explain why I chose these 10 from many options.

Why These 10 Calf Exercises ?

Enhanced calf development involves more than just adding a few sets of calf raises at the end of your workout. You need a variety of loads, muscle contractions, and some tried-and-true muscle-building techniques to enhance both lower-body aesthetics and performance.

Here’s why these 10 made the list.

Full Development: Your calves comprise more than one muscle; they include the gastrocnemius, soleus, and supporting stabilizers such as the plantaris and anterior tibialis.

The gastrocnemius is the diamond-shaped, visible muscle on the back of your leg and is noticeable when the knees are straight.

The soleus lies underneath and plays a significant role in calf size, especially when the knees are bent.

These 10 exercises use both straight-leg and bent-knee positions to maximize growth and strength in all parts of the calf complex.

Muscle & Strength: Exercises like the eccentric calf raise and donkey calf raise create prolonged tension and deep stretches to drive muscle growth, while heavier moves, such as standing calf raises and leg press raises, maximize strength and muscle.

Joint Health & Mobility: Healthy and strong calves are crucial for optimal performance of the ankles, knees, and hips. Weak or tight calves can limit ankle dorsiflexion, which in turn affects your squat depth, running stride, and overall stability. The extended range of motion achieved with a few of the exercises below addresses this.

Variety & Versatility: From machines and free weights to sled work, loaded carries, and plyometric drills, these 10 exercises offer options to suit any training style. Whether your goal is to build bigger calves, develop athleticism, or enhance strength, these 10 exercises cover it all.

10 Best Calf Exercises For a Stronger Lower Body

It’s not like you don’t know most of these exercises; they’re likely out of sight, out of mind. Consider these a reminder to work those calves.

Smith Machine Standing Calf Raise

The standing calf raise is the gold standard for building calf size and strength. By keeping your knees straight, you focus on the gastrocnemius—the muscle that gives your calf its shape. Whether done on a machine, a Smith machine, or with dumbbells, this exercise allows you to load and move through a full range of motion. Rise slowly onto the balls of your feet, hold for a full second at the top, and lower your heels all the way to achieve a deep stretch.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 15-20 reps.

Seated Bent-Knee Calf Raise

The seated bent-knee calf raise targets the soleus—the deeper, flat muscle underneath the gastrocnemius that contributes to calf thickness. Since the soleus is a slow-twitch muscle, it responds best to higher-rep training. Sit upright with your knees bent at approximately 90 degrees. Lower your heels as far as possible to achieve a full stretch, and drive through the balls of your feet to squeeze at the top.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 15–25 reps.

Donkey Calf Raise

The donkey calf raise delivers a better stretch and activation compared to standard standing raises. By hinging at the hips and leaning forward, you achieve greater dorsiflexion at the ankle, which enhances gastrocnemius engagement. This extended range of motion, combined with heavy loading, makes donkey calf raises a go-to for

building stubborn calves. Lower your heels slowly to maximize the loaded stretch, pause, then explode up and pause.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 15 reps.

Elevated Single-Leg Calf Raise

Single-leg calf raises performed on an elevated surface offer two benefits: a greater stretch at the bottom and the ability to address strength imbalances. It builds balanced muscle but also reduces injury risk by strengthening each Achilles tendon. Hold on a wall or rack for balance, lower your heel slowly to feel a deep stretch, and pause at the top.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 12–15 reps per side.

Eccentric Calf Raise

Eccentric Calf Raise harnesses your strongest muscle contraction, so your calves have no choice but to grow. Using a step or platform, rise onto both feet, then slowly lower down on one foot for five seconds. The time under tension enhances muscle-building potential while strengthening the Achilles tendon. Eccentric calf raises are effective as they emphasize the phase responsible for muscle remodeling and tendon resilience.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 6–10 per side.

Farmer’s Carry on Toes

The farmer’s carry on toes combines loaded carries with constant plantar flexion, giving you more bang for your exercise buck. By walking on your toes with heavy dumbbells or kettlebells, you place the calves under prolonged tension while improving balance and ankle stability. Keep your heels elevated, your core tight, and your steps short and deliberate.

Sets & Reps: 2–3 sets of 40 to 100 steps.

Leg Press Calf Raise

Leg press calf raise allows for heavy, stable loading while emphasizing peak contraction. By pressing through the balls of your feet and holding the top position, you create tension in both the gastrocnemius and soleus. Focus on controlled reps: lower

your heels fully for a deep stretch, pause for 2–3 seconds at the top, and avoid locking out your knees.

Sets & Reps: 4 sets of 12–15 reps.

Sled Drag (Calf Emphasis)

Sled drags target the calves, emphasizing a powerful toe-off on every step, which trains the calves as part of a kinetic chain involving quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Sled drags build strength, endurance, and athleticism without putting undue stress on the joints. Maintain an upright posture, lean slightly forward, and drive through your toes to maximize calf engagement.

Sets & Reps: 3–5 sets of 20–30 yards.

Jump Rope

Jump rope keeps the calves under constant, rhythmic tension while improving endurance, coordination, and explosiveness. Each small jump requires repeated plantar flexion while improving lower-body power. Adding weighted ropes or vests increases the difficulty and potential for calf hypertrophy. Stay on the balls of your feet, and keep jumps low to conserve energy.

Sets & Reps: 3–5 sets of 30–60 seconds.

Captain Morgan Calf Raise

The Captain Morgan calf raise, developed by Nick Tumminello, combines a large range of motion with an improved ankle dorsiflexion stretch for better ankle mobility. By placing your front foot on a raised platform and performing calf raises on the back foot, you pre-stretch the gastrocnemius, allowing for greater muscle recruitment and ankle mobility benefits. Keep your torso leaning forward, lift your back heel as high as possible, pause briefly at the top, and lower under control.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 10–15 reps per side.