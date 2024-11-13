28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
You’re no stranger to training your hamstrings, but let’s face it—there’s a good chance you’re only hitting half your posterior potential. Your programming already has a good mix of deadlifts, RDLs, and other hip-dominant moves that usually take center stage, but what about the supporting cast? While hip-dominant lifts are fantastic for building that upper hamstring development and reinforcing hip extension, they leave one crucial area largely untapped: the lower hamstring, specifically around the knee joint.
Allow me to drop a dose of knowledge: If you want to maximize your workouts, you must target your hamstrings from both ends. A steady prescription of hip-dominant movements like deadlifts and good mornings paired with knee-dominant exercises that target the hamstrings’ leg-curling action will suit you well. This approach maximizes muscle growth, bolsters size, and builds resilience and functional power.
In this article, we’ll dive into hamstring anatomy and explain why targeting both the hip and knee functions of this muscle group is essential for full hamstring development. You’ll also get a rundown of hip- and knee-dominant exercises to help you achieve balanced strength, size, stability, and overall muscle resilience. By the end, you’ll have all the tools to fortify your hamstrings and your entire posterior chain, enhancing performance and reducing injury risk.
The hamstrings are a biarticulate muscle group, meaning they cross two joints—the hip and the knee—giving them a dual role in movement. The hamstring group consists of three main muscles: the biceps femoris, semitendinosus, and semimembranosus. These muscles originate at the pelvis’ ischial tuberosity (sit bones) and insert at various points on the lower leg, spanning the hip and knee joints.
This biarticulate nature allows the hamstrings to contribute to two primary actions: hip extension and knee flexion. During hip extension, as in deadlifts or sprints, the hamstrings work alongside the glutes to drive power from the hips. This action primarily engages the proximal (upper) portion of the hamstrings, which is critical for explosive and high-force movements.
On the other hand, during knee flexion, as in leg curls, the hamstrings activate their distal (lower) portion to bend the knee and stabilize the joint. This function is essential for controlling deceleration and absorbing impact forces during rapid changes in direction. Because the hamstrings influence the hip and knee, training them through both joint actions is critical for comprehensive development, injury prevention, and overall lower-body strength.
Ah, bulletproofing. This beautiful pop-word that has made its rounds through practical and clinical applications in training and rehab. In simple terms, bulletproofing just means making your muscles and tendons more resilient—aka stronger. But why is bulletproofing a catchy training principle, specifically for your hamstrings?
It begins with a balanced approach to training. Balanced hamstring training is essential to fortify the entire posterior chain—a system comprising the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back that collectively drives strength, stability, and resilience. The hamstrings play a pivotal role here, bridging movement mechanics of the hips and knees to distribute force across the posterior chain. Strength across both hip and knee functions helps prevent compensations that could overload other muscles or joints, reducing injury risk and enhancing performance longevity.
Integrating both hip-dominant and knee-dominant exercises builds structural integrity and muscular balance. Hip-dominant exercises reinforce the proximal (closer to your hip joint) hamstrings, enhancing top-end power for hip extension. At the same time, knee-dominant movements develop the distal (closer to your knee joint) hamstrings, supporting knee stability and resilience under high-impact forces. Slow eccentrics and isometrics are invaluable tools to reinforce hamstring strength and durability further. Slow eccentrics increase the muscle’s capacity to handle tension and resist strain during high-force movements, while isometric holds enhance stability by increasing tendon stiffness, particularly around vulnerable joint angles.
This multifaceted approach strengthens the hamstrings for size, power, and resilience, safeguarding against strains and injuries—especially in high-impact sports or explosive movements. With a comprehensive hamstring regimen, you build a posterior chain foundation equipped to handle the demands of heavy lifting, sprinting, and dynamic directional changes.
When it’s time to pull up the exercise menu for programming, these are my signature selections for posterior options. If you’re not sure how to properly plug these exercises into your workouts, here are a couple of quick concepts:
These are your compound, hamstring development exercises to drive strength and power. Tried and true, these exercises will get you closer to new PRs.
Sets/Reps: 3-4 sets of 4–6 reps for strength; 3 sets of 8–10 reps for hypertrophy.
Variations: Banded deadlifts, chain deadlifts, and block deadlifts for positional work.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 6–8 reps for strength; 3 sets of 10–12 reps for hypertrophy.
Variation: Dumbbell or kettlebell stiff leg deadlifts for better range of motion.
Sets/Reps: 3–4 sets of 6–8 reps for strength; 3 sets of 10–12 reps for hypertrophy.
Variations: Dumbbell, kettlebell, and toe-elevated options can increase your working range of motion.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 8–10 reps per leg for balance and hypertrophy.
Variations: Start with supported single-leg RDLs to improve balance and enhance movement quality.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 8–10 reps for hypertrophy; go light to prioritize form.
Variations: Barbell and Safety Squat Bar are my hamstring development go-to’s .
Knee-dominant exercises enhance resilience and strengthen your foundation for hip-dominant compound lifts. Use these movements to fill gaps in your training, grow the lower half of your hamstrings, and boost knee health.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 10–15 reps for hypertrophy.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 10–15 reps for hypertrophy.
Variation: For an added challenge, switch to a single-leg lying leg curl.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 6–8 reps; tough but worth it.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 10–12 reps.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 10–12 reps for hypertrophy and knee stability.
Sets/Reps: 3 sets of 12–15 reps.