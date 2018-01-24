4 Killer Moves for Bigger Quads

Let’s face it, most gym-goers are toiling away for hours on end in the weight room to look better, not necessarily to become a better athlete or lift maximal weight. If looking good is what you're after, then big, shredded quads are essential.

Posterior chain work is great, and it is a must for any serious lifter. But, aesthetically speaking, shredded hamstrings just don’t compare to big, dense, ripped quads. Master these four moves and rippling quads will be in your near future.

These four exercises will help anybody grow their quads to gargantuan proportions. If big and shredded is your goal, do 3-5 sets of 10-20 reps of these exercises and make sure you're using a weight that makes you work.