Leg Exercises

Best Calf Exercises for Beginners

Put some meat on those chicken legs with these classic introductory calf-training moves.

Pete Williams, C.P.T. thumbnail by CPT
1 of 11

Calf Construction

Muscular Calves
Westend61 / Getty

No other body part presents the training dilemma of the calf muscles. They’re notoriously hard to develop, especially for bow-legged guys with little base to build upon.

On the other hand, it’s tough to overtrain the calves. The key to training the calves is not to look at them as an aesthetic-only afterthought or a secondary concern like so many guys who have massive upper bodies and twig legs. Instead, prioritize your calves for the important role they play in the movements of sport and everyday life.

Whether you want to run faster or jump higher, calves play a key role. Ankle flexibility and mobility is crucial to proper movement and the muscles of your calves—the gastrocnemius and the soleus—are responsible for extending the ankle. When you focus on building your calves and strengthening your ankles for functional movement and power, you’ll inevitably train them harder. The result? Better-looking calves.

These 10 exercises will help you achieve those goals.

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.

2 of 11

1. Calf Stretch

Single Leg Pushup
Glow Images, Inc / Getty

WHY IT WORKS: This simple move gently stretches the calf. Mobility goes a long way in building a bigger musculature.

HOW TO DO IT: Start in a push-up position with right foot over left heel. Pull the left toes toward your shin while pushing the left heel down with your right foot. Hold for a two count and then raise your left heel.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps on each side with 30 seconds rest between sets.

3 of 11

2. Calf / Ankle Stretch

Man stretching calves
David Andrew / Getty

WHY IT WORKS: This simple move gently stretches the calf while also improving ankle flexibility—both key for everyday life.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand in a split stance, leaning forward, holding onto a wall or other support, such as the back of an incline bench. Feet should point straight ahead. Sit back on the heels to stretch the calves. Hold for two seconds and release.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps on each side with 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 of 11

3. Seated Calf Raise

No Pain Still Gain
M+F Magazine

WHY IT WORKS: This is a simple bodybuilding classic, and it’s about as direct as it gets. Make sure to take time on the eccentric (lengthening) phase of the exercise, and to squeeze your calves hard as you do it.

HOW TO DO IT: Sitting on a bench with your feet flat on the floor, flex your calves as high as possible before returning to the starting position. Squeeze the calves at peak extension and do the movement slowly; no bouncing.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps on each side with 30 seconds rest between sets.

5 of 11

4. Handwalks

Walkout
Ian Spanier

WHY IT WORKS: By taking “ankle steps,” you’re strengthening and stretching your calves while also working your hamstrings and lower back muscles, building stability in your core.

HOW TO DO IT: Start with legs straight and hands on the floor. Keeping the legs straight, walk your hands out. Then walk your feet back up to your hands, keeping your legs straight. Take baby steps using only the ankles. Avoid using the hips, knees, and quads.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

6 of 11

5. Physio Ball Leg Curl

Physio Ball Leg Curl
James Michelfelder

WHY IT WORKS: This is a tough move to perform without using your calves. The added challenge of instability hits all parts of the muscle.

HOW TO DO IT: Lie face-up on the floor with your heels on a physio ball. Pull your toes up toward your shins and pull your shoulder blades down. With your hips raised, pull your heels in toward your glutes. Roll the ball back slowly as you straighten your legs, keeping the hips elevated. Do a set of 10.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

7 of 11

6. Single-leg Calf Raise

Single-Leg Calf Raise
M+F Magazine

WHY IT WORKS: It blasts the calf by putting all of your weight on the muscle. Best of all, you can do this virtually anywhere you have a secure bench or step. Pick up some dumbbells to increase the difficulty.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand on one foot on a stair with one heel hanging off the step. Keeping the knee straight, lower your heel as far as possible. Then extend your ankle as far as you can. You can progress to holding a dumbbell in one hand, maintaining balance by grabbing a rail or wall.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 15 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

8 of 11

7. One Leg Over the Line

One Leg Over the Line
Wesley Hitt

WHY IT WORKS: This is a great calf exercise that also creates quickness and stability in your lower body.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand with one foot parallel to a line in the floor and lift the opposite foot off the ground. Jump over the line as fast as possible on one foot for 10 reps, keeping your hips stable. Then do 10 reps on the other foot.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps per side with 30 seconds rest between sets.

9 of 11

8. 3-Hurdle Drill

Hurdle Agility Exercise
FatCamera/Getty Images

WHY IT WORKS: This works your calves while also improving lateral quickness.

HOW TO DO IT: Set up three mini-hurdles, each two feet apart. You can use towels, cups, or any other object that creates a low hurdle. Start by straddling the first obstacle. Run laterally over the obstacles without crossing your feet. Go out and back 10 times.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets.

10 of 11

9. Lunge Elbow to Instep

Elbow to Instep Lunge
kupicoo/Getty Images

WHY IT WORKS: This full-body stretch—often called the “world’s greatest stretch”—provides a good calf stretch from a lunge position.

HOW TO DO IT: Start by stepping forward into a lunge with your left foot. Place your right forearm to the ground and your left elbow to the inside of your left foot and hold the stretch for two seconds. Then place your left hand outside of your foot and push your hips up, pointing your front toes up to stretch the calf. Return to standing position and repeat by stepping out with your right foot. Continue alternating sides.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

11 of 11

10. Calf Foam Rolling

Man foam rolling leg
PeopleImages / Getty

WHY IT WORKS: Foam-rolling is especially good for calves, because the exterior pressure helps loosen up a notoriously tight area.

HOW TO DO IT: Lie supine on the ground with foam roll under one calf and the other leg crossed over at the ankles. Roll over the foam, moving up and down the back of your lower leg (the one on the roller). Pause on any tight areas to release them.

PRESCRIPTION: Two one-minute sets.

Topics:
Comments