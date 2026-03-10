Back in October, 1969, Annie Jeanie Judis was the first African-American woman to feature as Playboy Playmate of the Month, and now 82-years-young, she is enthralling a new audience with her inspirational fitness content. Whether breaking multiple Guinness World Records, or simply smashing those every day functional challenges, Judis proudly reminds us all that age is just a number.

Forget the rocking chair, there’s always time to get those reps in, proves Judis, who never stops thinking of ways to show that slowing down should be an alien concept. In fact, as of early 2026, the model who now leans on her muscle has secured multiple Guinness World Records, many of which she’s one-upped, herself.

Guinness World Records Held by Annie Jeanie Judis

Judis jumped into her collection of world records by securing the Oldest Female Competitive Rope Skipper title in 2019 and has maintained that record ever since. With that first record serving as fuel for Judie’s fight against Father Time, she’s amassed a wealth of Guinness gongs ever since:

Oldest female competitive rope skipper

Oldest female to execute a plank for at least 2 minutes

Oldest female to hold a dead hang for at least 2 minutes

Oldest female to complete a farmer’s walk for over 20 meters

Most skips on a trampoline by a female in one minute.

Why Functional Fitness Matters for Longevity and Heart Health

Whether you are still young and failing to work towards your potential or simply getting on in years and need to become a little more active, Judis is just the tonic. “I challenge you to make a commitment to yourself,” she encouraged her almost 200K followers in a recent Instagram post. “Just like you would make an appointment with your doctor, block out 30 minutes of your calendar. You deserve it! So, let’s lace up those shoes and get moving!”

While Judie loves to break down barriers, she is just as passionate about the type of functional fitness that can be attempted by anyone, at home. In one video, the fit female is seen challenging herself to walk backwards up her staircase without the use of the handrail, in order to develop her coordination and balance. In another video, Judis can be seen performing a traditional gym workout, no doubt building her strength for that next world record challenge. But perhaps most inspiringly, Judis is not afraid to share the weaker points that she is still working on, documenting her journey with repping a single pullup, and utilizing support such as the assisted pullup machine on the way to getting to her goal. “Aging is exciting, you’re missing out,” implores the model with muscle. So, what are YOU waiting for?

