In our quest to crush our muscle building goals, we often chase the latest trends and technology in favor of tried and tested moves but dusting off those old school exercises could really supercharge your gains. Recently, English soccer star Nana Boateng got social media buzzing by demonstrating an exercise that had followers both excited and running scared in equal measure. We give you the “Barbell-Between-Legs Split Squat,” also referred to as the “Jefferson Split Squat.”

Boateng took to Instagram to share a video demonstrating this exercise, utilizing an elevated front foot. He joked that this was a glute exercise “I’ll never try again.” That’s because this particular move hammers the legs from all angles, but your strength levels and muscle gains will be more than enough reward for challenging yourself.

Benefits of the Barbell-Between-Legs Split Squat

If you’re looking to shake up your stale squatting routine with a variation that works multiple muscle groups, this one is for you. The Jefferson split squat primarily targets the quads, but that’s not all. You’ll tax the glutes, adductors, hamstrings, and even the calves as you master this compound move, making it ideal for functional athletes or mass chasing bodybuilders. When compared to traditional back squats, the barbell-between-legs split squat places less stress on the back, thanks to the barbell being much lower towards the ground, and under the thigh.

How to Try the Barbell-Between-Legs Split Squat

An elevated front foot placed on a barbell plate or two is sensible because it creates a larger gap between the bar and your groin. Here’s how to complete the exercise:

Place the barbell sideways onto the ground and step one leg over Kneel down with the front foot on the elevated platform (if using one) Keep the body upright, and hold the barbell with a pronated (overhand) grip Push off with the font foot, and utilize the backfoot for stability Don’t lockout the knees before you making the descent Lower the barbell with the back foot Now use the front foot for stability and try not to touch your knee on the ground

In his video, Boateng, who is now chasing greatness in the United States after playing for Millwall in London, uses a pulsing approach to his reps. “To do this exercise correctly, focus on using the front leg to produce power and pulse up and down for 8-10 reps with a heavy weight,” he explained.

Instagram viewers were quick to weigh-in on the rarely seen move. “I can feel the burn just watching this,” wrote one IG user. “I love these!” added another. “Do they destroy me? Yes!” Other followers were super-eager to note that they would be attempting this move during their next leg session. Will you?