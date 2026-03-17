Jessica Meir, known to her almost 350K Instagram fans as “Astro Jessica,” is a NASA astronaut and scientist, but she could also be called a “Guardian of the Gains” as she builds her bone density in some truly out of this world content.

How Do Astronauts Exercise in Space Without Gravity?

Meir is currently on her second mission at the International Space Station, and living on the largest construction ever built by humans in space requires her to get comfortable with heights of 250 miles (400 km), but while Planet Fitness is literally on another planet, “Astro Jessica” can still hit the gym, thanks to an amazing piece of kit that is offered aboard the ISS.

Meir explained that she works out daily in a recent Instagram post, “to make sure that we can maintain our bone density, and our muscle mass.” No doubt this incredible content had fitness influencers feeling more than a little one-upped, but when it comes to working out amongst the stars, your regular squat rack just won’t cut it. “The ARED (Advanced Resistance Exercise Device) is how we lift weights in space,” confirmed Meir. Indeed, this specialist machine was designed by NASA to support intense workouts while in zero gravity, and uses a vacuum tubes and flywheels to replicate free weight exercises. “You can set up various configurations on ARED,” explained Meir, while readying herself under the barbell. “To pretty much accomplish any standard weight-lifting exercise.”

Why Strength Training Is Critical for Astronauts

Experts say that astronauts can lose approximately 15% overall muscle mass on long space missions, especially in the lower-body where 30% reductions in mass are observed. Studies also show that astronauts can lose 1.7 to 2.5% of their bone density per month, meaning a six-month ISS mission could lead to 15% bone density degradation.

Jessica Meir’s Space Workout Routine for Full-Body Strength

“Squats, deadlifts, bench press, you name it, you can do it here on the ARED,” explained Meir, who told her followers that squats are some of the most important exercises that astronauts can do for their lower bodies. “…to ensure that we maintain our bone density and our muscle mass.” With the theory now out of the way, the trailblazer got to work with the practical demonstration and made a wide stance to rep out some sumo squats.

And, while the rest of us are forced to grab our gym bags and hit the road after a workout, Astro Jessica is able to get her breath back by peering out of the space station for an unbelievable view of the Earth. “So, I think I’ll float over and take a look at all the city lights and stars,” she concluded. M&F thanks you for your incredible service, Jessica!

To follow Astro Jessica on Instagram, click here.