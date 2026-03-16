Jay Cutler became known as “The Quad Stomper” because his legs were a driving force behind four phenomenal Mr. Olympia victories. And, for those who aspire to build their own crushing quads, Cutler says that the leg press was a key to his success. Here’s how to master this exercise.

Taking to Instagram, Cutler, demonstrated the details for his 5.8 million Instagram followers. “On the Olympia stage, I had some of the best legs,” he said, proudly. “Detail, size, shape, and one of the exercises I performed most of the time was the leg press.” Of course, most fledgling bodybuilders know that the leg press is a staple for stunning legs, but what people often get wrong is form and foot placement.

How Jay Cutler’s Leg Press Technique Built Bodybuilding’s Best Quads

“To build the frontal quads, you want to have a lower foot placement on the platform,” he explained of acing the angles. The Olympia icon noted that the feet should be around shoulder width, noting that having the legs wider will put more emphasis on the hamstrings. Conversely, a narrower stance helps to target the outer quads rather than the hips. “But focusing on the quads, you really wanna have that lower foot placement on the platform,” he said, doubling down on an essential point.

The lower foot placement is thought to hit the quads harder because this position creates a deeper knee flexion. But when trying it for yourself, make sure that you don’t completely straighten the leg at the end of the press. Don’t allow the knee to drop below the toe line.

To follow in Jay Cutler’s heavy footsteps, the bodybuilding legend says that you should aim for twelve reps. “Now remember, you have to go down enough to get the full contraction,” coached Cutler. So, while muscle is built by heavy lifting, you should never sacrifice form. Instead, experiment with a weight that tests you for the full twelve reps but doesn’t affect the quality of your reps. “Hit the deepest fibers,” he concluded, inspiringly.

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