It is estimated that 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and over are living with Alzheimer’s, the most common cause of dementia, but this illness is not limited to the elderly. Although much rarer, researchers believe that 200,000 people between the ages of 30 and 64 are also suffering, but hopeful evidence continues to emerge showing the importance of exercise for protecting your mental health. A new study from the University of California-San Francisco has now shown, in mice, that being active protects the brain from Alzheimer’s.

The groundbreaking work demonstrates that physical activity primes the liver to release a specific enzyme that eliminates the harmful protein that causes the blood-brain barrier to become less robust. By removing the harmful protein, this has resulted in reduced inflammation and greater memory, potentially prompting a new approach to Alzheimer’s therapies in humans. “This discovery shows just how relevant the body is for understanding how the brain declines with age,” explained Saul Villeda, Ph.D, who was the senior author on the paper.

How Much Exercise Supports Brain and Heart Health?

Several years ago, the team behind this important new study had demonstrated that exercise produces a higher level of the enzyme GPLD1 in the livers of mice. This in turn appeared to generate positive effects on the brain, but they didn’t understand exactly how it worked. Now they know. Apparently, GPLD1 travels to the blood vessels around the brain and removes TNAP, a harmful protein that builds up and weakens the blood-brain barrier, making it leaky and leading to Alzheimer’s. When scientists reduced TNAP levels in mice with a human equivalent age of 70, the animals performed better when given memory tests and suffered less inflammation. “We were able to tap into this mechanism late in life, for the mice, and it still worked,” said Gregor Bieri, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in Villeda’s lab and co-first author of the study.

The findings provide an exciting potential for protecting the longevity of our minds. By developing medications capable of cutting proteins such as TNAP, medical science could offer a new strategy to restore the blood brain barrier, even after it has been weakened by aging. “We’re uncovering biology that Alzheimer’s research has largely overlooked,” added Villeda. “It may open new therapeutic possibilities beyond the traditional strategies that focus almost exclusively on the brain.”

Since these results will need to be replicated in humans, the frequency that we should exercise, in order to potentially reduce TNAP levels is still being figure out, but sticking to the Department of Health and Human Service guidelines is a great place to start, and this offers heart health benefits, too. Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate aerobic activity, or 75 minutes of more intense aerobic work. You should also incorporate at least two strength or resistance training session into your schedule each week, making sure to hit all of the major muscle groups. Your mind may well thank you for your efforts.