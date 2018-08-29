Workout Routines

The 135-Rep Workout to Test Your Mettle

Warning: Do this routine and your legs will be screaming afterward.

Ian Spanier
The dumbbell lunge is an easier setup than the barbell lunge. Plus, dumbbells, of course, don’t require an open squat rack. But inconvenience is no reason not to lunge with a barbell, especially when the barbell lunge offers two major advantages to lifters:

  1. It allows you to go heavier than you can with dumbbells because grip strength is not a factor.
  2. Your upper body is more engaged as you support the bar on your back. Once you get comfy with the barbell lunge, try the intense workout below.

Perform the following three exercises as a circuit in a 21-15-9 scheme; 21 reps of everything the first time through (rowing should be measured in calories burned—a standard Concept2 rower will measure this), then do 15 reps/calories of all exercises, then 9. Record your total time for future reference. 

 

135-Rep Workout

Exercise 1

Barbell Lunge You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
21, 15, 9 reps
-- rest
(155 Lbs)

Exercise 2

Ring Dips You'll need: Dip Station How to
Ring Dip thumbnail
-- sets
21, 15, 9 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Rowing Machine How to
Rowing Machine thumbnail
-- sets
21, 15, 9 reps
-- rest
(In calories)
