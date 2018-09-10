2 One-Kettlebell Workouts That Take Less Than 30 Minutes

Diehard kettlebell practitioners must get a good laugh every time they see an infomercial highlighting some large at-home gym contraption. “With just four easy installments of $249, you can train all the major muscle groups in your body with one simple machine that fits easily into your guest bedroom or basement!”

Or you could drop about $70 on a single kettlebell and have all the equipment you need sitting in a 6-by-6-inch square space anywhere in your house, studio apartment, or empty shoe box.

The kettlebell was engineered with simplicity in mind. The Russians are believed to have invented the implement a few hundred years ago, long before the marketing terms “one-stop shopping” and “bang for your buck” were conceived. But that’s exactly what a kettlebell can provide: the beginning and end of your home gym design plans.

As for program design, Firdose Khan, head trainer at Nine Innovations athlete training facility in Houston (ixinnovate.com), took care of it. He crafted two workouts using one kettlebell—a 30-minute and a 15-minute routine.

“These workouts are perfect for the individual with limited time and equipment,” Khan says. “All your muscles will get worked, your metabolic rate will go through the roof, and your core will be tested.”

So give the following two workouts a try. You’ll reap a multitude of strength and conditioning benefits with just one simple tool, and one easy installment. Consider this your compelling infomercial.