2 One-Kettlebell Workouts That Take Less Than 30 Minutes

Single-Arm High Pull + Squat To Rotational Press + Alternating Reverse Lunge
Per Bernal
Duration 15 or 30 MIN.
Exercises 7
Equipment Yes

Diehard kettlebell practitioners must get a good laugh every time they see an infomercial highlighting some large at-home gym contraption. “With just four easy installments of $249, you can train all the major muscle groups in your body with one simple machine that fits easily into your guest bedroom or basement!”

Or you could drop about $70 on a single kettlebell and have all the equipment you need sitting in a 6-by-6-inch square space anywhere in your house, studio apartment, or empty shoe box.

The kettlebell was engineered with simplicity in mind. The Russians are believed to have invented the implement a few hundred years ago, long before the marketing terms “one-stop shopping” and “bang for your buck” were conceived. But that’s exactly what a kettlebell can provide: the beginning and end of your home gym design plans.

As for program design, Firdose Khan, head trainer at Nine Innovations athlete training facility in Houston (ixinnovate.com), took care of it. He crafted two workouts using one kettlebell—a 30-minute and a 15-minute routine.

“These workouts are perfect for the individual with limited time and equipment,” Khan says. “All your muscles will get worked, your metabolic rate will go through the roof, and your core will be tested.”

So give the following two workouts a try. You’ll reap a multitude of strength and conditioning benefits with just one simple tool, and one easy installment. Consider this your compelling infomercial.

30 Minute Workout Complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in 30 minutes.

Exercise 1

Single-Arm High Pull + Squat to Rotational Press + Alternating Reverse Lunge You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Single-Arm High Pull + Squat To Rotational Press + Alternating Reverse Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
5 Per Side reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Romanian Deadlift + High Pull + Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Romanian Deadlift + High Pull + Squat thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Split-Stance Row You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Split-Stance Row thumbnail
-- sets
8 per Side reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Hand-Elevated Pushup You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Hand-Elevated Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
8 Per Side reps
-- rest

15-Minute Workout Complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in 15 minutes.

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Goblet Squat You'll need: Dumbbells, Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Jump Squat
Jump Squat thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
