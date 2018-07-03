Workout Routines

The The 3-Phase Kettlebell Routine for Strength and Power

Build power, strength, and kettlebell skill with this intermediate workout.

Kettlebell Clean and Press Exercise
Per Bernal
Guess what: You don’t have to train with only kettlebells to reap their functional benefits. In fact, you can maximize your training efforts by incorporating them into other lifting, body-weight, or cardio routines.

Try the three-phase workout below from Allan Phillips, C.S.C.S., a StrongFirst Level II kettlebell instructor, to build power, strength, and kettlebell skill.

Phillips' Tip: “For the negatives in Part B of the workout, get the bell overhead any way you can—press, push press, snatch, or bent press. Assume your lockout position with the bell extended overhead and then slowly lower the bell down into your rack position from which you would normally press. This technique helps address sticking points in the middle range of the press.”

The Level-Up Kettlebell Workout: Part A Perform as a circuit for 3 to 5 rounds.

Exercise A

Kettlebell Clean and Press
-- sets
1 reps
-- rest

Exercise B

General Pullup
-- sets
1 reps
-- rest

Exercise C

Kettlebell Clean and Press
-- sets
2 reps
-- rest

Exercise D

General Pullup
-- sets
1 reps
-- rest

The Level-Up Kettlebell Workout: Part B

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Overhead Press
5 sets
1 per arm reps
-- rest
*Perform as negatives

The Level-Up Kettlebell Workout: Part C

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Power Swing
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest
