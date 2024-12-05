Certified personal trainer and social media sensation, Kim French is known for her no-nonsense, super-intense workouts, and her recent “Killer Quads Workout” illustrates how the Canadian loves to crush her quads for massive muscle gains. Fortunately, she demonstrated the process to her 1.7 million plus Instagram fans, so grab some tenacity and try it for yourself.

“Buckle up baby, this one’s intense,” promised the powerhouse as she brought the heat before even making her first rep, making a statement in some seriously scorching gym gear, highlighted by bright yellow. “Oh my gosh this outfit is actually fire tho!” commented one follower in appreciation. Get set, because the workout brings even more heat.

Kim French’s 5-Move Killer Quads Workout

Cable Alternate Pistol Squats — 3 Sets of 20 Reps

— 3 Sets of 20 Reps Dumbbell Staggered Stance Squats — 3 Sets of 10 Reps Per Side

— 3 Sets of 10 Reps Per Side Landmine Close Stance Lunge into Squat — 3 Sets of 10 Reps Per Side

— 3 Sets of 10 Reps Per Side Dumbbell Kneeling Squat — 3 Sets of 12 Reps

— 3 Sets of 12 Reps Cable Leg Extension — 3 Sets of 12 Reps

Workout Breakdown

“Those pistol squats are no joke,” commented one impressed IG follower. Using the cable for assistance, Frech lowers herself down slowly to create maximum tension while maintaining her control. This move is great for beginners too, because you can set the weight high while working on form. The quads are actually worked most during the upward motion, so as you master the form and lighten the weight, you’ll be working with more of your own bodyweight.

For dumbbell staggered squats, French stands on tip toes with her back leg, and bends both her knees. The staggered stance is a hybrid of a bilateral and unilateral exercise where the working leg is the front leg. There’s an element of single leg training here, but with a more solid base, making it easier to remain stable when weights are added to the mix.

French is once again slow and controlled as she works her way up and down with the landmine movement, alternating her foot position from lunge to squat, working her quads, in addition to her hamstrings and core. The popular PTs core is tested once again during the dumbbell kneeling squats. “Cannot believe that you got so far back with those leaning squats,” wrote another follower. “Did those last night and literally thought I would blow chunks!”

Finishing off with cable leg extensions, French has taken more of a compound approach to this workout, rather than isolating muscles on machines. This approach has the effect of working more than just the targeted muscles, improving overall mobility and stability. This type of workout can also burn more calories in a shorter amount of time. Give this workout a blast and you’ll be quad stomping your way to greatness.

For more intense fitness inspiration follow Kim French on Instagram