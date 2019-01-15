Edgar Artiga

Workout Routines

Andre Ferguson's 7 Moves for Serious Mass

Get seriously jacked this winter with these favorite exercises of 2018 Arnold Classic Men’s Physique champ Andre Ferguson.

by
Edgar Artiga

Andre Ferguson isn't exactly a fan of the winter

“Nah, not at all,” says the IFBB Pro League men’s physique powerhouse. “And I live in New York. I’d rather it be sunny and warm.”

But even Ferguson admits that the frigid weather gives regular lifters a chance to show off their biceps, shoulders, backs, and traps in frame-fitting winter sweaters. So, despite the New York City native not being big on the season, we thought he’d be the perfect candidate to provide seven moves to add sweater-friendly bulk this winter.

After all, have you seen the man? With undeniably chiseled symmetry, the 5'9", 195-pound “Lucky Libra” won the prestigious 2018 Arnold Classic Men's Physique event by outlasting 28 other competitors. He also captured the 2018 Colombia Pro Men’s Physique competition. Altogether, Ferguson has been victorious in 10 shows and placed second five times since turning pro in 2014. Not too shabby. As 2019 begins, Ferguson has been eating, breathing, sleeping, and of course training with one event in mind.

“The Arnold Classic in March,” he says about the perennial bodybuilding event bearing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name, held in Columbus, OH, from Feb. 28 to March 3. “I’m defending my title.”

Here, Ferguson offers his seven best go-to moves to have your muscles rippling this winter, while giving us a key pointer on how to intensify and bulk up with each exercise. Given his track record, it’d be in your best interest to take heed, because following Ferguson’s advice will have you looking good this winter.

When to Do These Exercises

  • Make pullups the first move of your workout.
  • Do all shoulder exercises on shoulder day and all back exercises on back day.
1 of 7
Edgar Artiga
Pullup

DO IT: Reach up to the pullup bar and pull your body up until your head reaches just over eye level with the bar. With an assisted pullup, place your knees on the pads and let the machine help elevate and guide your body upward.

FERGUSON SAYS: “You can just do sets to failure, come back later, and do them to failure again. Or the No.1 thing—use the assisted pullup machine. Some guys don’t like using it, but it’s there for a reason—to assist your pullups.”

SETS X REPS: 10 x 10 or AMRAP.

2 of 7
Edgar Artiga
Dumbbell Lateral Raise

DO IT: Stand up straight. With the dumbbells held at your sides, bring them up until you feel your deltoids contract and burn.

FERGUSON SAYS: “Move the weight with your elbows first. Dumbbells give you more isolation on each muscle.”

SETS X REPS: 4 x 8-12.

3 of 7
Edgar Artiga
Reverse Cable Crossover

DO IT: Grab a cable with each hand and cross them in an X at eye level for one rep.

FERGUSON SAYS: “Those are for your rear delts. Make sure you squeeze real hard with each rep.”

SETS X REPS: 4 x 15.

4 of 7
Edgar Artiga
Dumbbell Shrug

DO IT: Stand shoulder-width apart and lift the dumbbells at your sides with your shoulders as high as you can. That’s one shrug. Now repeat.

FERGUSON SAYS: “That’s probably the exercise that hits the traps the most. If you use dumbbells, they get most of the overall traps.”

SETS X REPS: 4 x 8-12.

5 of 7
Edgar Artiga
Rack Pull

DO IT: Get in a deadlift position, with a loaded barbell resting on safety pins set at knee level. Pull the weight up off the rack, powering through with your hips and knees until your back is locked out.

FERGUSON SAYS: “Don’t bounce the bar. Regrip before every rep.” (Note: You can do deadlifts instead of rack pulls.)

SETS X REPS: 6 x 10

6 of 7
Edgar Artiga
Barbell Row

DO IT: Hinge at the hips and grip a loaded barbell. Row it to your stomach without losing tension on your lats. You can rest the bar on the floor each rep. This is known as a Pendlay row and is better for strength building.

FERGUSON SAYS: “You can do all rows underhand. It feels like the row will last more.”

SETS X REPS: 4 x 8-12.

7 of 7
Edgar Artiga
Lat Pulldown

DO IT: With elbows pointed down, pull down on the bar to your chin or just below for one rep. (Sitting facing out is a new angle, one Ferguson is fond of, for your lats to adapt to.)

FERGUSON SAYS: “Don’t grip the bar with your thumb, because this engages your forearms, and you pull the bar with your arms instead of your back.”

SETS X REPS: 4 x 8-12.

Comments