Past your prime? Too far gone? At 79 years young, Joan MacDonald says she is just getting started. The fitness inspiration, who has amassed more than 2 million Instagram followers during her decade long journey, is eager to get others active and recently shared a smart workout for those who want to stay strong. Why not give it a try for yourself and kickstart the new year’s resolutions early this year?

“At 79, I’d rather crank out a squat that need help of the couch,” quipped the inspirational figure who has graced the cover of fitness magazines, proving that it’s never too late to make positive changes. “Strength isn’t just about lifting weight, it’s about living full and safely,” she explained in a previous Instagram post. “We don’t just train for strength, we are training for independence,” she added.

Of course, the benefits of exercising as we age are well documented. Short term results from working out include improved sleep duration and quality, better mental health, and reduced blood pressure, while the longer-term effects of keeping it consistent include better heart health, less unwanted bodyfat, and even greater protection against dementia. Sound good? Why not try Joan’s workout below.

Joan MacDonald’s Full Body Workout for the Wise

Medicine Ball Russian Twists — 3 to 4 Sets of 16 to 20 Reps

— 3 to 4 Sets of 16 to 20 Reps Abdominal Hip Lifts — 3 to 4 Sets of 16 to 20 Reps

— 3 to 4 Sets of 16 to 20 Reps Smith Machine Front Squat to Box — 3 Sets of 8 to 10 Reps

— 3 Sets of 8 to 10 Reps Cable Lat Pulldowns — 3 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps

Workout Breakdown

Joan is an experienced gymgoer these days, so if you are just getting started on your own journey towards longevity, feel free to reduce the number of sets and reps in this plan until you can complete it fully. Starting out with weighted Russian Twists, you’ll work the core. This is important for balance and stability, particularly as we age. Then, the abs and obliques will be taxed again during the hip lifts, along with the glutes, hamstrings, and quads, bolstering your foundations for carrying weight and walking comfortably.

Smith machine front box squats are a sensible idea for more mature muscle builders, since the box provides an elevated platform and put’s less stress on the knees. To get started, practice this move without a barbell at all, at first, and only add weight when you are comfortable with form. The fixed path and relative safety of the barbell when placed on a smith machine will serve you well here. Then, if you can, try to pause at the bottom of the squat for increased muscle tension and activation.

Last but not least in this workout are lat pulldowns, targeting the large latissimus dorsi muscles otherwise known as “wings.” This movement will also build your shoulders and biceps as you haul the weight but be sure to focus on contracting the back muscles at the bottom of the pull.

Of course, any new fitness regime will depend on your starting level of physical fitness, so always seek advice from a medical professional before making dramatic changes. But for those willing to level up, the benefits are there for the taking. “Strength after 50 doesn’t happen by accident,” explained Joan. “But it does happen when you keep moving. Let’s go.”

