Natural bodybuilder and science-backed coach, Jeff Nippard recently undertook a successful 100-day low volume training experiment that showed muscle can still be maintained while cutting your workout time. To that end, the canny Canadian has now developed some low volume workout sessions to keep him on track, and here’s how to try his efficient but highly rewarding leg day.

“This leg workout only took me 45 minutes,” enthused Nippard in a recent Instagram demonstration for his 3.4 million followers. “Low volume, high intensity. Let’s go.”

Jeff Nippard’s Low Volume Leg Day Session

Aim for failure, or close to failure:

Leg Extension: 2 Sets, 8-10 Reps

2 Sets, 8-10 Reps Barbell Roman Deadlift: 2 Sets, 6-8 Reps

2 Sets, 6-8 Reps Hip Thrust: 2 Sets, 6-8 Reps

2 Sets, 6-8 Reps Leg Press: 1 Set, 6-8 Reps

1 Set, 6-8 Reps Standing Calf Raise: 2 Sets, 8-10 Reps

Workout Breakdown

Leaning the seat back for a bigger stretch, Nippard got this workout started with leg extensions, a move that taxes the rectus femoris head of the quads. “And pull yourself securely down into the seat for max stability,” advised Nippard. During reps, the coach focused on squeezing his quads to move the weight. and took both sets to failure.

Second, Nippard picked up the barbell for some Romanian deadlifting action. This exercise strengthens the back along with the calf muscles, hamstrings, and glutes. f It’s a challenging lift however, so form is everything. “Push your hips back and lower the bar straight down, centred over the middle of your foot” he explained of the proper positioning. “Get a nice, deep hamstring stetch but try to keep your back flat the whole time,” detailed the natural bodybuilder and powerlifter.

Third-up were hip thrusts. Nippard demonstrated the best tried-and-tested technique once again here, squeezing his glutes hard as he got to the top of each rep. “I pause for about one or two seconds in the full squeeze,” he added, in order to build some time under tension. He then went all out on the second set, to failure.

Fourth, Nippard continued his low volume leg training workout with one “hard” set on the leg press. “You don’t need to go all the way to failure, where you actually drop the plates, but go until you’re confident you can’t get another rep with good form,” he advised. Finally, for calves, the canny coach concluded his workout with the standing calf raise, allowing his heels to drop below the platform in order to get a deeper stretch, or a “lengthened partial.”

This workout is not only time saving, but is also squat free, making it ideal for those who aren’t comfortable with squatting. For those who do love to squat, the coach has you covered with other leg day sessions, but you could still give this workout a try for a fresh approach.

To follow Jeff Nippard’s winning workouts on Instagram, click here.