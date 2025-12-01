WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri (real name: Sydney Zmerzel) is the new women’s Intercontinental Champion after beating Becky Lynch in a rousing upset on Monday Night Raw. To celebrate, the former Los Angeles Rams cheerleader hit the gym to share how she keeps those long legs toned—and even wore the gold for good measure. As you might expect, fans and fellow pro wrestlers on social media got heated as Dupri concentrated on getting her sweat on.

During Maxxine Dupri’s Intercontinental title challenge against Becky Lynch on the Nov. 17 edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, Lynch’s No. 1 nemesis AJ Lee headed toward the ring and distracted the champ, allowing an opportune moment for Dupri to dive in and make the pin, thus claiming her first major championship in WWE.

In order to celebrate this shocking upset, the buff beauty then took to Instagram to share a celebratory leg workout. “Train legs with your IConic Champ,” invited the gusty gal, posting a video demonstration for her more than 600K IG followers. Here’s how to try it for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Zmrzel (@maxxinedupri)

Maxxine Dupri’s Championship Leg Day

Supinated Grip Deadlift

Banded Dumbbell Box Step Up/ Step Down

Knee Banded Back Squats

Banded Kettlebell TKE Squats

Banded Spanish Squat

Maxxine Dupri’s Workout Breakdown

Behind Maxxine Dupri’s jovial social media post was a seriously jacked gym session. Billed at 5-feet-9-inches tall, the Californian bone crusher got to work on her quads by deadlifting with a supinated (palms up) grip on the barbell. Supinated grip deadlifts place less stress on the wrist than a pronated (overhanded) grip, while also reducing slippage. During the deadlift, Dupri taxed her glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and even her biceps, shoulders, and core. A great way to get started.

Second up, the Intercontinental Champion executed banded dumbbell box step ups and step downs to further hammer her core quads and core. The control required here also recruits the rear leg muscles, including the glutes, hamstrings, abductors, adductors, hamstrings, and calves. Moving on to knee banded barbell back squats, Dupri was able to use the resistance band between her knees to provide further tension during the concentric (lowering) phase of the movement, forcing the muscles to work harder. Once again, the girl with the gold blasted her glutes, quads, and hips, while recruiting the core for stabilization.

For the champ’s penultimate exercise, Dupri showed her tenacity with some TKE squats, adding extra weight with a kettlebell in the goblet position. The trick here is to focus on getting back up from the squat using as much of the quads as possible, to really feel the burn. Before hitting the showers, Dupri then rounded out her leg day with banded Spanish squats, holding the squat rack for additional support while she pounded her quads into submission. With the band wrapped around the knees (use a heavy band), Dupri grappled once again with her quads and glutes. Responding to the reps that Dupri shared on Instagram, fans were quick to show their support. “I’m excited for all the incoming IC title content,” wrote one follower. “Ideal lifting belt,” wrote another.

The new Intercontinental Champion also received a ton of support from her professional wrestling peers. “Get it, girl!” wrote Brie Bella. “Legs for days, champ!” added Nattie Neidhart.

Less than impressed, however, was previous IC Champ Becky Lynch. “Squatting with a stolen championship title is illegal!” she commented in fury. “So is not squatting below parallel! Must top now! Those reps don’t count, just like your win on Monday!” Bitter much, Becky Lynch?

For her part, Maxxine Dupri is still basking is the glow of her big title win. “Leg day hits different in gold,” she beamed.

Maxxine Dupri is part of WWE’s Monday Night Raw roster, available to stream on Netflix. To follow her future gym gains while wearing the gold on Instagram, click here.