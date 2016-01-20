Here at M&F we know our followers are always looking for new workouts that will help them crush their muscle-building plateaus and propel them towards greater gains. Sometimes it takes a truly badass routine to push a lifter to the brink for optimal results. With that in mind, we’ll be presenting a weekly badass workout that takes hardcore training to the next level.

Along with his valuable tips and helpful advice, PJ Braun, President of Blackstone Labs and Prime Nutrition will provide his weekly badass workout that you can knock out in 60 minutes or less.

This week’s badass workout is a wheel-inflating, leg routine that will have you crawling to the gym’s exit door when it’s all said and done. If you’re up for the challenge, give it a try and let us know what you think. Good luck, bro!

The Workout

To be completed in no more than 1 hour (see all the moves in the video above).

1. Lying Hamstring Curls superset with Seated Hamstring Curls: 4 sets of 15-20 reps per exercise. 30 seconds rest between sets.

2. Single-Leg, Standing Hamstring Curls: 4 sets of 15 reps per leg with the only break being when the other leg is going. 30 seconds rest between sets.

3. Reverse Hack Squats: 1-2 light warm up sets and 4 working sets of 8-10 reps. 90 seconds rest between sets.

4. Leg Extensions superset with Close-Stance Hack Squats: 15 reps minimum on the extension with 10 reps on the Hack Squat. 90 seconds rest between sets.

5. Leg Press: Start with two 45lb plates on the leg press and complete 20 reps. You are then to get off and add 1 plate and perform 20 reps again with no rest. Keep repeating this format adding 1 plate per set with no rest until you can not complete 10 reps. At the point when you can’t get 10 reps you remove a plate and go to failure on each set with no rest other then removing a plate each set. Stop when you get back to the original 2 plates.

6. Single-Leg, Alternating Leg Extensions: 4 sets of 15-20 reps. 45 seconds rest between sets.

*At the end of a workout like the leg routine above, it’s common to have an intensely pumped lower back. To elevate the burn, PJ suggests doing sets of controlled breathing Swiss ball crunches, which he demonstrates in the video with the option of supersetting foam rolling into the mix. He calls this: Recovery Blood Redirection for the lower back.