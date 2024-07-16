For about as long as she’s been playing basketball, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale has been a bucket. She holds her high school (Divine Savior Holy Angels) record for points scored (2,240), she finished her collegiate career as Notre Dame Women’s Basketball all-time leading scorer (2,626) and took home the WNBA scoring title in just her second season. All of these made baskets not only underscore an immense talent to score but also a competitive nature that is second to none. Arike Ogunbowale’s workout has played a key role in her success this season.

Headed into this season, Ogunbowale’s goals were to improve on the previous season and to be in the best condition possible. The Wings were looking to improve on last season’s 22-win campaign. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered the team during the first half of the season. Ogunbowale has done her part, which includes being second in the league in scoring (23.6) and leading the league in steals (2.8) and minutes played.

M&F caught up with the four-time All-Star to discuss the offseason work that’s led to her on court performance this year, the benefit of having a sibling who is also a professional athlete and why great performance starts from the ground up.

Arike Ogunbowale’s Tips To Get In Shape

Arike Ogunbowale led the WNBA in minutes last season at 37.2 per game and knew coming into this season that she would be counted on the same again. She set out to get in the best condition she could to handle that load. Aside from lifting, training and pick up against male athletes, she also focused on yoga and Pilates to help make sure her base and core are solid.

Up until a couple of years ago, Ogunbowale spent her winters living in Russia while playing with WBC Dynamo Kursk. From that experience, she learned to shorten her workouts by focusing on specific areas rather than putting more stress on her body than she needed to. As someone who loves being in the gym and training, the move took some getting used to but she’s found it helpful.

“Even though the time was shorter, it was valuable, and I got everything done that I needed to,” she said. “I think now it’s just about being smarter, and more focused on the specific things I knew I needed to work on and I just do a lot more repetition other than a number of different exercises. I might focus on two or three for a month so that I can really get good at those before I move on to other stuff.”

Eating Healthy is a Lifestyle

To take some of the pressure off of trying the multitudes of diets that are out there, Ogunbowale chooses to eat healthy. Given how much pressure is placed on her to perform, along with her expectations of herself, the last thing she wants to do is fret over counting calories and make food consumption a chore. When she does have a cheat day, her go to is the African food she used to enjoy as a kid. Given all of the different spices used, she’s careful in the portions she does enjoy.

Having an NFL Running Back as a Brother Doesn’t Hurt

Ogunbowale’s brother, Dare, is a veteran running back and special-teams contributor for the Houston Texans. The siblings do get to train together during their respective offseasons and Ogunbowale has picked up several pointers and tips from her brother that she utilizes in her current routine.

Arike Ogunbowale’s Workout Mantra: Poor Feet Don’t Eat

No matter how gifted an athlete is, if their foot health is poor, they aren’t going to be able to perform at their best. Plantar fasciitis used to plague Ogunbowale and no matter the treatment used, she had become accustomed through playing through discomfort. By chance, she met Jonathan Cotten, who owns and operates over 20 Good Feet Store locations. The company specializes in premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle and it wasn’t long before Ogunbowale was putting them to the test on the floor and off of it.

Just last year, she signed a multi-year endorsement deal as a brand ambassador and proudly attests to what a difference the arch supports have had on her.

“When you have aches or anything small, it can mentally affect you,” Ogunbowale said. “Being an athlete, your body is what you do, what you need, and how you can perform. Even if something small is out of whack, it can throw your entire game out of whack. Everything starts from the ground up and if your feet are messed up, then it’s hard to be out there on the floor. With getting my feet right, I’ve felt a big difference when I’m on the court and off.”

Playing Pickup Will Never Get Old

One of the tried and true ways to improve during the offseason for any basketball player is pick up basketball. It’s a way to test new skills and training against real competition, and it’s why Ogunbowale loves it so much. It also takes the Milwaukee native back to a simpler time when the game was just the game.

She also prefers playing against men to further sharpen her skills against different defenders and defenses that are predicated on making each field goal attempt of hers as hard as the next.

“I just love it,” Ogunbowale said. “Just me being from where I’m from, going to the park and always wanting to play basketball — the art of playing pickup and just hooping and having fun without any structure or restriction is definitely something that just comes from the love of the game.”

Arike Ogunbowale’s Warmup

Exercise Bike: 7 min

Arike Ogunbowale’s Workout For Muscle Activation

Perform 2 Sets of the following exercises:

Prone to runner stretch: 8 reps

T-Spine Rotations: 10 reps

Lateral Loaded Hip flexor:

Hip Circles (C.A.R.S.) “UMT”: 10 Reps

Arike Ogunbowale’s Workout For Explosive Power

Perform 5 Sets of the following exercises:

Super Band High Knee sprints: 3 sets, 10 sec.

Med Ball Loaded Box Jumps: 10 reps (24 to 30 inch height)

Depth Jumps to Hurdle Hop: 8 reps

Super Band Deadlifts: 10 reps

Super Band Barbell Glute Raises: 10 reps

