The Full-Body Strength Training and HIIT Circuit

If you want to get all-around fit and healthy, you have to kick crash diets and overtraining to the curb. I want you to be strong enough for everything in life, whether it’s hopping on a wakeboard or riding a quad. So when putting this total-body HIIT routine together, I really wanted to go back to basics.

It's a common misconception that you need to spend hours in the gym each day to see results. In reality, you can spend less than an hour each day working out so long as you stay consistent with your fitness regimen as a whole, and the following workout is a great routine to work into the rotation. For each block (exercises marked A and B), complete 10 reps for each move back-to-back, rest 30 seconds, and repeat 2 more times before moving on to the next block.

Joel Freeman is a Beachbody Super Trainer and creator of LIIFT4, an eight-week weights-and-HIIT program. Check it out on beachbodyondemand.com.