Workout Routines

The Full-Body Strength Training and HIIT Circuit

This high-intensity routine is sure to leave you sore.

by
Muscular-Topless-Male-Performing-Lying-Dumbbell-Pullover-End-Position
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Exercises 8
Equipment Yes

If you want to get all-around fit and healthy, you have to kick crash diets and overtraining to the curb. I want you to be strong enough for everything in life, whether it’s hopping on a wakeboard or riding a quad. So when putting this total-body HIIT routine together, I really wanted to go back to basics.

It's a common misconception that you need to spend hours in the gym each day to see results. In reality, you can spend less than an hour each day working out so long as you stay consistent with your fitness regimen as a whole, and the following workout is a great routine to work into the rotation. For each block (exercises marked A and B), complete 10 reps for each move back-to-back, rest 30 seconds, and repeat 2 more times before moving on to the next block. 

Joel Freeman is a Beachbody Super Trainer and creator of LIIFT4, an eight-week weights-and-HIIT program. Check it out on beachbodyondemand.com.

For each block (marked A and B), complete 10 reps for each move, back-to-back, rest 30 seconds, and repeat 2 more times before moving on to the next block.

Exercise 1A

Dumbbell Squat You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Squat thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Dumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30 Seconds rest

Exercise 2A

Dumbbell Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Lying Dumbbell Pullover You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Muscular-Topless-Male-Performing-Lying-Dumbbell-Pullover-End-Position thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30 Seconds rest

Exercise 3A

Dumbbell Overhead Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Overhead Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30 Seconds rest

Exercise Finisher A

Pushup with Knee Tuck How to
Muscular-Male-Topless-Performing-Pushup-With-Knee-Tuck-Position-Two thumbnail
3 sets
30 Seconds reps
-- rest

Exercise Finisher B

Twisted Mountain Climber How to
Blonde-Female-Performing-Twisted-Mountain-Climber-Start-Position thumbnail
3 sets
30 Seconds reps
15 Seconds rest
Topics:
Comments