When the summer heat rolls in, there’s one place every family gravitates to: the pool. But this isn’t just a spot for lazy floats and cannonballs. With a little creativity, your backyard pool can transform into a high-energy training ground for the entire family.
Pool workouts deliver a full-body burn without the impact of land-based training. They’re joint-friendly, muscle-challenging, and way more fun than fighting for gym equipment. And when it comes to expert approval, it doesn’t get better than five-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, who has partnered with Goldfish Swim School to help educate families on water safety. For the world-record-holding backstroke specialist, the water should be one of the best environments for family fitness.
“Swimming builds strength, endurance, and water confidence, but most importantly, it creates a shared experience that brings families together,” says Murphy. “And when kids learn breath control early, it supports mental focus and long-term health.”
Whether you’re chasing fitness, fun, or water safety for your kids, these three family-friendly workouts check every box. Each one blends cardio, strength, coordination, and games, so it never feels like “just exercise.”
Type: Group Circuit
Duration: 20 to 30 minutes
Goals: Full-body fitness, family bonding, and fun through a rotating station format
Setup: Use a shallow end or a designated area of the pool where all participants can stand safely. Create 4 to 6 stations and rotate every 45 to 60 seconds with 15 15-second rest between.
Rounds: 2 to 3 rounds, depending on energy levels and group size.
Pro Tip: Make the movements feel like play. Use floating toys, challenge the kids to “splash the wall” with their squats, or see who can hold their floatie plank the longest without tipping.
Type: Team Relay Race
Duration: 20 to 25 minutes
Goals: Boost cardio, teamwork, and a little competitive spirit
Setup: Split into 2 to 3 teams, depending on family size. Each team member completes an activity, tags the next person, and repeats this process until everyone has gone. Rest between rounds.
Rounds: 3 to 5 relays, depending on the group’s energy.
Pro Tip: Relays are perfect for building camaraderie. Add a fun twist, like racing to collect the most toys or tagging in with a cannonball, to keep kids moving and laughing.
Type: Synchronized Group Exercise
Duration: 15 to 20 minutes
Goal: Strength, coordination, and laughter through teamwork-based movement.
Format: All family members perform the same move simultaneously or in pairs.
Rounds: 2 to 3 rounds with a 60-second break between each
Pro Tip: Synchronized movement isn’t just fun; it teaches timing, body control, and awareness. And it’s a blast for younger kids trying to match Mom or Dad’s moves.
According to Murphy, swimming is a critical life skill. “Learning to swim or move in the water has lifelong benefits. Kids who learn breath control, body awareness, and floating early are not only safer, they’re more confident in and out of the water,” he says.
Here are the key skills Murphy recommends parents teach for building water confidence:
“Swimming is 100% learnable,” says Murphy. “You don’t have to be a competitive swimmer to benefit. With repetition and play-based learning, anyone can improve water skills and lower their risk of drowning significantly.”
Forget treadmills and tech-driven toys, the best summer workouts are already in your backyard. With just a few pool toys and some creativity, you can turn splash time into sweat time without losing the fun.
These workouts are designed to build confidence, promote safety, and foster lifelong strength. Aim for 1–2 sessions a week and adjust to your family’s schedule and energy levels.
And don’t forget the most important lesson. Whether you’re planking on a floatie or racing on a kickboard, remember: The family that swims together grows stronger together.