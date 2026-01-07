Sam Sulek is hoping to make his mark on the IFBB during his pro debut at The Arnold in March. To do that, the popular YouTube iron pumper is maximizing the muscle gains acquired during his bulking phase by training in a way that sculpts his physique without risking injury. Here’s how to try Sulek’s “No Pain, No Vein” Quad Day.

Before the workout even got underway, the 23-year-old noted that he likes to get a good night’s sleep before exercise sessions to improve both the quality, and enjoyment level of each workout. The rising bodybuilding star calls this philosophy the “prep behind the lift,” and says that he has little time for those who brag that they’ve made it to the gym on just a couple of hours sleep. “What if you just slept well?” he told his 4.3+ million subscribers. “Then you’d be lifting even better because you’re recovered and you feel good.”

Sam Sulek’s ‘No Pain, No Vein’ Quad Workout

(Warmup)

Alternating Single Leg Extension: 1 x 10, 1 x 8, 3 x 5

(Working)

Alternating Single Leg Extension: 5 Sets of 5 Reps

(Short Rest)

Alternating Single Leg Extension: 4 Sets of 5 Reps

(Short Rest)

Alternating Single Leg Extension: 4 Sets of 5 Reps

(Short Rest)

Seated Hip Press Machine: 3 Sets (Rest-Pause)

(Short Rest)

Finisher:

Seated Leg Extension: 1 Set to failure

Workout Breakdown

Sulek shared that because he’s now around 60 days out from his IFBB Pro debut, the bodybuilder is not looking to go crazy heavy, but is instead focused on going “a little over maintenance” while in the cutting phase, in order to perfect his physique for showtime without risking injury. That doesn’t mean any less effort, however, as he proved to his loyal YouTube viewers.

Starting with a lighter, squeezing movement, and “really getting a good burn,” the big man said that he likes to warm up with single leg extensions rather than go all out with double leg exercises. This forces him to concentrate on quality reps, but while the weight may be lighter during this season, the intensity is still through the roof. Sulek completes 5 sets of alternating leg extensions before continuing with 13 working sets, only stopping when he reaches complete failure, thus seriously hammering those quads.

The second exercise in his session is the seated hip press, targeting the glutes, quads, and hamstrings. “Heavy but not too heavy,” commented Sulek. “I don’t need to fri**ng rip my quad off, or anything right now,” reasoned the social media sensation. After his first set of ten reps, Sulek takes just a few seconds out before opting for rest-pause reps. This means

he’ll now rep to failure, take a few seconds out to breathe, and then rep to failure again, repeating the process until he’s spent. Studies have suggested that this technique can lead to greater increases in IGF-1, strength, and muscle mass. He completed three hip press sets in total using this method. “That triple rest pause set definitely did a little more than I bargained for,” shared Sulek after his legs could be seen visibly shaking. “In a good way, he confirmed.”

For the finisher, the rising bodybuilding star went back to the leg extension machine for some more double leg work, making sure that his quads were crushed by repping one set to failure, and hitting 14 solid reps in the process. During his staple post-workout pose down, Sulek revealed that his legs showed great separation through the calves to the knee, “and then the quad up top starts really beefing up,” he said. “So, definitely, some meat on my bones,” exclaimed the star, demonstrating his popping quads with veiny vascularity. It appears that Sam Sulek will be presenting an awesome lower body when he finally returns to the stage. He’ll make that return, and his IFBB Pro debut, at the Arnold (in Ohio), in the Classic Physique division, with the finals set for March 6. Then, he’ll then fly to the Arnold UK for the finals March 28, 2026, in Birmingham England.

To watch the complete video, see below.