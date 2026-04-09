The road to WrestleMania is a journey that motivates WWE Superstars to get into peak shape as they prepare to punish their opponents at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year. So, when World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, and four-time WWE world champion, Bayley, got a chance to make some gains with the renowned coach, Jay Ferruggia, they tagged in straight away.

Who Is Jay Ferruggia?

Jay Ferruggia is the go-to guy for getting the best out of elite athletes. He has shared his knowledge with those in the NFL, MLB, and UFC, and is also a regular adviser to a host of grapplers in WWE. But no matter the discipline, Ferruggia says that high-end performers all have one thing in common.

“Even those on top of their profession always want to get better,” he wrote alongside an Instagram post detailing their fun but functional workout.

Here’s how you can try it for yourself.

CM Punk & Bayley WrestleMania Workout Designed by Jay Ferruggia

Lying Leg Curls

Back Extensions

Hip Thrusts

Leg Extensions

Loaded Back Extensions

Pendulum Squats

Incline Leg Raises

Plank

Workout Breakdown

“Working and spending time with these two is always a pleasure,” commented coach Ferruggia, after taking these grapplers though his leg-based workout. “Seeing the way they push themselves is inspiring and brings a smile to my face.”

The session got started with lying leg curls to isolate the rear thigh muscles, also known as the musculus biceps femoris. Notice how Bayley’s hips stay planted on the bench, avoiding the common mistake of going so heavy that they are forced upwards.

Next up were back extensions, taxing the gluteus maximus and hamstrings. Once again Ferruggia guided Bayley to some brilliant form, keeping her spine and neck neutral, rather than extended or bent. The third exercise was hip thrusts, and Bayley came into her own here, explaining the importance of tucking the pelvis for a straight back and pushing through the platform with the heels in order to make serious glute gains. CM Punk also received some stellar advice from his WWE teammate. “Tuck the butt,” she playfully encouraged.

The fourth exercise was leg extensions, and both athletes leaned into some heavy weight in order to crush her quads. By the time the gang hit the fifth exercise; loaded back extensions, Bayley was finding both her form, and her voice. “Alright Jay, just like I taught you,” she joked as the coach led by example. Those glutes were really feeling the burn.

The sixth move was pendulum squats, further crushing those quads, while also recruiting the glutes and hamstrings. These were followed by incline leg raise, meaning that while the wrestlers were nearing the end of the workout, they were now activating some serious core action, taxing the abs in addition to the obliques, adductors, and quadriceps. Notice how Bayley made slow and controlled raises, focusing on the negative portion too, in order to create excellent time under tension.

For his finisher, CM Punk hit the plank, another core activator that works the legs to boot. Planks are also a preferred exercise for high performers because they burn more calories than crunches or situps, and they improve posture and joint alignment.

With the workout finally complete, both CM Punk and Bayley inched ever closer to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, where Punk will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, and Bayley hopes to win the WWE Tag-team titles alongside her partner, Lyra Valkyria. And, for those of us who are not training for the biggest wrestling event of the year, “We can all push a little harder,” encouraged coach Ferruggia. Who’s tagging in?

WrestleMania 42 slams into action on April 18 and 19, 2026 live from Allegiant Stadium and will stream on ESPN in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

To follow Jay Ferruggia on Instagram, click here.