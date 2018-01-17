Workout Routines

The Posture-fixing Workout

Sit upright to improve your lifts and your overall health.

Good Posture
Sebastian Kaulitzki / Getty
Poor posture is a an unfortunate side effect of our sedentary culture. Too many hours spent hunched over a desk can lead to an inflexible spine, and thus, a plethora of health problems. With poor posture also comes tight hips, a weaker back, and weaker leg muscles, all of which put you at greater risk of a herniated disk. 

Back strength is important for big lifts like the bench press, deadlift, and front squats. By allowing your poor posture to go untreated, you could be compromising your gains (and safety) in the gym.

The following routine is a great (and super-fast) mobility sequence you can perform anywhere and any time.

Exercise 1

Cat Camel You'll need: No Equipment How to
Cat Camel thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Thoracic Rotation You'll need: No Equipment How to
Thoracic Rotation thumbnail
2 sets
10* reps
-- rest
*Each side.

Exercise 3

Glute Bridge How to
Glute Bridge thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest
