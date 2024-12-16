They say age is just a number, but if 56-year-old bikini competitor, Donnie Moss and her 75-year-old-mom are outworking you, then here’s your wakeup call to get with the program and try their easy access “Daily 50.” Here’s how it works.

“Mother-daughter strength in action,” recently shared Donnie Moss, who is a fitness coach and bikini competitor. Taking to social media, the fit and fierce female gave her almost 100,000 Instagram followers a circuit that they can try without even leaving the house. “Our spin on the daily isn’t just about fitness — it’s about showing up, pushing limits, and having fun together.

Donnie Moss’s Daily 50 Workout (Mom optional)

With no gym equipment, the motivational mother and daughter literally build their abs, and lots other muscles, in the kitchen. Here’s the circuit:

50 Pushups

50 Bodyweight Squats

50 Lunges (25 on each side)

50 Wall Sits

50 Planks

Need to make some adjustments? No worries! By adding in a chair, you can make those squats a little more manageable just like Mom. And, feel free to tweak the pauses on those planks and wall sits. “Remember, make your own riles,” explains Donnie. “Modify the move or change up the reps to fit your individual level of fitness. Instead of 50 reps, try 20 and build on.” For those that want to follow the exact plan, Moss states that the wall sits and planks are held for 20-30 seconds.

This mother and daughter duo are really onto something here. Studies show that pushing your limits as you age through moderate to intense activity is a great for longevity, improving coordination, muscle mass, and preventing injuries through better mobility. “I’m your age, but I gotta start with Mama’s way,” joked one follower. It doesn’t matter how you start, so long as you just get started!

For more fun fitness that is suitable for all the family, follow Donnie Moss on Instagram!