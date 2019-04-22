The 10 Toughest Exercises to Master

What do deadlifts, barbell bench presses, squats, and military presses have in common? They’re all going to put you in a lot of pain (the good kind). These classic moves are also some of the hardest exercises to master. One of the great things about fitness is that it never has to get boring. There are always ways to improve and always new things to try. When you’re ready to take your training to the next level, these are the exercises you need to master.

There’s nothing wrong with sticking to the fundamentals, but we decided to pick out the top 10 hardest exercises when you want a serious challenge.