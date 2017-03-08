Ahmed Klink
Workout Tips
14 Secrets of People Who Never Get Exercise Injuries
Building a strong foundation is crucial if you want to continue working out at maximum effort and build a bulletproof body.
As it turns out, the athletes, fitness trainers, instructors and gurus we idolize and attempt to emulate in the gym don’t just work incredibly hard on perfecting their physique, they also put serious effort towards not getting injured. They know that building muscle and endurance takes time, and that, if you get injured, you’re out for the count until you’re fully healed, which sets you back in training.
To help you get the most out of your fitness regimen, we asked these top trainers and athletes to share their best-kept secrets for preventing injury.
1 of 14
Spanic / Getty
2 of 14
Ahmed Klink
3 of 14
Cavan Images / Getty
4 of 14
PeopleImages / Getty
5 of 14
Shutterstock
6 of 14
Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
7 of 14
Getty Images
8 of 14
Jordan Beal / EyeEm / Getty
9 of 14
David Rogers/Getty Images
10 of 14
Shutterstock
11 of 14
Per Bernal
12 of 14
Shutterstock
13 of 14
Jorg Greuel / Getty
14 of 14
Getty Images