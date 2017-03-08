14 Secrets of People Who Never Get Exercise Injuries

11. They make sure to use full range of motion.

If you’ve ever done a lunge or squat, but only gone a quarter or half the way down, this is not using your full range of motion. “Some do it because they’ve had knee surgery, but this is no excuse,” says Boudro. “If you train your body to only do a part of the rep, or only halfway down, your muscles will get used to only performing in small ranges of motion and your joints and ligaments will just stiffen up.” In the end, you’ll be tighter, weaker and more prone to injury. You can fix this by starting slow and regressing. You might not be able to do a rear foot elevated squat yet with your foot on a bench behind you, but work at it slowly by putting your foot on the ground instead of a bench. “Use a wall or dowel and balance yourself until you can go into the full range of motion with a movement,” suggests Boudro. “It might take a bit longer and you might feel like you’re wasting your time, but trust me—it's more important to move in the full range of motion than it is to break a sweat.”