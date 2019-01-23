Drazen_

Workout Tips

14 Steps to a Monstrous Bench-Press Max

Add some serious pounds to your bench press

Who doesn't want to add more weight to their bench press? While there's no quick fix to get that bench press personal record to where you want it to be, simple things like body positioning and wrist grips can have a huge impact on your bench press. Better technique will lead to fewer injuries, better workouts, and more gains all around. Soon you'll go from "Average Joe" to being that guy at the gym who's in the know. 

Keep Your Knees Bent 90 Degress

Lie on a flat bench with your feet flat on the floor, set outside shoulder-width for stability, and your knees bent 90 degrees. (It’s estimated you’re 25% stronger with your feet planted on the floor during a bench press versus having them up in the air or on the bench.)

Maintain A Natural Curve

Hold a slight arch in your lower back, maintaining the natural curve of your spine.

Tight Glutes

Keep your glutes tightly contracted as you press your shoulders and rear end into the bench.

Don't Flex Your Wrist

Grip the bar at a point slightly outside shoulder width with each hand, thumbs wrapped around the bar to prevent your wrists from flexing too much, which can decrease force production and overall strength.

Take A Deep Breath

To increase the pressure in your chest and abdominal cavity, take a deep breath and hold it as you lower the weight.

Lower the Bar Slow

Lower the bar at a slow count of two seconds down, two seconds up, touching down right around the nipple area.

Squeeze Your Scapulae

Squeeze your scapulae together while lowering the bar, which will stabilize your shoulder girdle and recruit your lats to help press the weight.

Form an "L"

Your arms should form an "L" at the bottom position when the bar reaches your chest.

Dig In

As you push the bar upward, dig your shoulders into the bench and your heels into the floor—imagine pushing the floor away from you with your feet. Continue driving with your legs as the bar rises to transfer more force to your upper body.

Stay in Place

Keep your butt on the bench throughout the lift.

Squeeze Hard

Squeeze the bar hard to transfer force from your chest, shoulders, and triceps to the bar.

Pull Outward

Press the bar in as straight a line as possible from chest to overhead, trying to “rip the bar apart” by pulling your arms outward without actually changing your grip.

Exhale at the Top

Exhale after passing the most difficult stage of the lift or after you reach the top position.

Focus Your Muscles

Squeeze your pecs forcefully at the top of the move, keeping your focus directly on that muscle group.

