The 4 Best Dynamic Stretches for Lifters

Hollywood's go-to trainer, Don Saladino, reveals the secret warmup regimen to bulletproof your body.

Neglect mobility work and injury is guaranteed. To up your odds of avoiding that, follow this four-move dynamic warmup created by Don Saladino, owner of the Drive Clubs in New York City and a trainer to A-listers like Ryan Reynolds. Also check out Saladino's seven-week plan to get you shredded from head to toe.

Thoracic Bridge

WHY DO IT:

It warms up the entire body.

HOW IT WORKS:

It takes you through multiple planes of motion, activates your glutes and lats, and releases your spine.

DO IT:

From all fours, lift knees off floor and sweep left leg under body, thrusting your pelvis up and reaching right hand across your body. Do 2 sets of 5 reps per side.

2 of 4
Per Bernal
Hip 90/90

WHY DO IT:

“It helps with hip mobility and promotes spinal extension,” Saladino says.

HOW IT WORKS:

“It stretches out your hips, and the upright position helps reinforce proper posture,” he says.

DO IT:

Sit on the ground, with both legs and hips forming a 90-degree angle, one leg in front and the other behind you. Keep your torso upright and hold position for 10 breaths. Don’t let your back round. Do 2 sets per side.

3 of 4
Per Bernal
Side Plank With Bottom-Leg Raise

WHY DO IT:

This muscle trifecta “activates your hips, shoulders, and core,” says Saladino. The secret: bringing your bottom leg toward your chest creates instability.

HOW IT WORKS:

Your shoulders and core are working to balance your body as you draw your bottom leg up.

DO IT:

Assume a standard side plank position. Then slowly lift your bottom leg out and up, bringing it up as far as it can go. Hold for 1 second and then slowly lower back down. Do 2 sets of 10 reps per side.

4 of 4
Per Bernal
Bear Crawl

WHY DO IT:

It teaches your body how to work in unison, enhancing body awareness and coordination. Also, crawling on all fours engages your entire body while upping your heart rate.

HOW IT WORKS:

Think of this as a moving plank. Your core and lower back are fighting to keep your back flat and butt close to the ground, and moving one arm and leg at the same time adds an extra challenge when it comes to staying balanced.

DO IT:

Get in tabletop position and lift knees off the floor. Keeping your back neutral and butt low, walk one hand forward, moving the opposite foot forward, too. Keep walking, continuing to alternate hands and feet. Do 2 to 3 sets of 20 steps.

