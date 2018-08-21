The 4 Best Dynamic Stretches for Lifters

Thoracic Bridge

WHY DO IT:

It warms up the entire body.

HOW IT WORKS:

It takes you through multiple planes of motion, activates your glutes and lats, and releases your spine.

DO IT:

From all fours, lift knees off floor and sweep left leg under body, thrusting your pelvis up and reaching right hand across your body. Do 2 sets of 5 reps per side.